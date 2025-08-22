Clare Balding has opened up about her plans to leave London with wife Alice Arnold.

TV favourite Clare has been happily married to journalist Alice for more than two decades and the pair have become one of the UK’s beloved showbiz couples. However, when they are not working, the pair enjoy some downtime at their lush London pad in Chiswick.

But it seems a move could be on the cards for Clare and Alice following a tragic death.

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clare Balding and wife Alice ‘cried a heck of a lot’ after dog’s death

In 2020, Clare and Alice were dealt a heartbreaking blow when their beloved pup, a Tibetan terrier called Archie died.

She told BBC at the time: “He was our family, the central part of our life. He had lots of faults and I’m quite honest about them but we loved him very much.”

And recently, reflecting on his death, Clare told The Times that she and Alice “cried a heck of a lot” following Archie’s passing.

“After Archie died in 2020 I wanted to walk his favourite route repeatedly to remember him, which seems a rather masochistic thing to do, and it was so painful because we kept seeing dogs we knew, and I’d stop to say hello before bursting into tears. We cried a heck of a lot, but slowly it became easier,” she shared.

The TV star has revealed her plans to ‘move out of London’ (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Clare makes shock ‘moving out’ admission

Clare then went on to reveal a huge change she and Alice are planning to make soon – and it’s life-changing.

She shared: “There’s a dog-shaped hole in our lives at the moment. We’re looking to move out of London, and one of the main reasons for that is to have a bit more space and protection from the road so it’s a good environment for a dog.

“As soon as we’re settled, it’s our plan – probably next spring. I smile at the thought of having a dog back in our lives.”

Clare Balding’s marriage to Alice

Back in 2006, before gay marriage was legalised in the UK, Clare and Alice entered into a civil partnership. The happy couple celebrated with friends and family in an 18th-century Palladian villa in Chiswick.

Nine years later and in April 2015, Clare and Alice married in a private ceremony at the same venue. Speaking about her marriage Clare previously said on The Jonathan Ross Show: “It’s about equality.”

She continued: “It’s just about knowing that you can and knowing that you can say: ‘I’m married’ and nobody’s going to think that’s married in inverted commas, no that, actually married. I think it’s great.”

Read more: Clare Balding’s wife Alice’s brutal ‘swipe’ at star in rare home life confession

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.