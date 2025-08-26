Clare Balding admits ‘we’re still happily married’ after ‘embarrassing’ mishap with wife Alice

Clare Balding has revealed the “embarrassing” situation she recently found herself in with wife Alice.

TV favourite Clare and journalist Alice have been happily married for more than two decades. When they’re not working, the pair enjoy their downtime at their lush pad in Chiswick.

And this week, Clare gave fans a peek inside their relationship as they took part in a golfing competition. But things took an awkward turn as soon as the couple rocked up to the course…

Clare Balding and wife Alice reveal ’embarrassing’ situation

On Monday (August 25), Clare Balding shared a series of photos to Instagram from her day at the golf course with wife Alice. In the photos, the couple beamed to the camera as they took part in the sport.

Clare and Alice could also be seen rocking matching outfits: a navy polo shirt and bright blue shorts, finished off with some white trainers.

However, it appears the matching couple costume backfired on Clare and Alice.

‘But we’re still happily married’

In the caption, Clare – who is appearing on the upcoming Celebrity Traitors – said: “When you turn up for the married couples golf comp in matching kit and find out no one else has done that.

“The only option then is to play really well. It helps when @alicearnold9508 can tonk it a mile off the tee and keep it on the fairway. 45 points not a bad score from Greensomes. We didn’t win but we’re still happily married.”

Clare’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to react to her blunder with Alice. One person declared: “Hahahaha I love this!!”

Clare then replied: “We were a tiny bit embarrassed but styled it out.” Someone else also gushed: “Looking lovely ladies.” A third chimed in: “Loving the outfits.”

Clare drops major life bombshell

It comes after Clare recently revealed a huge change she and Alice are planning to make soon following the tragic death of their beloved dog Archie in 2020.

She shared: “There’s a dog-shaped hole in our lives at the moment. We’re looking to move out of London, and one of the main reasons for that is to have a bit more space and protection from the road so it’s a good environment for a dog.

“As soon as we’re settled, it’s our plan – probably next spring. I smile at the thought of having a dog back in our lives.”

