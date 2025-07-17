Big Brother star Grace Adams-Short hits back at claims that she wasn’t liked after appearing on the hit reality show in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

Grace appeared on the Channel 4 version of Big Brother back in 2006 for Series 7. At the time, she was 20 years old.

Her appearance on the show was nothing short of legendary. Grace was the first-ever contestant to receive the venomous chants to be voted out by the crowd outside the house. She also famously splashed water over fellow housemate Suzie Verrico when she was evicted after Suzie had put her up for the public vote.

Grace was such an entertaining housemate that the public voted for her to re-enter the house after originally being booed where she then celebrated her 21st birthday. Not to mention, she also found love in Mikey Dalton, whom she has since married and had four kids with.

Grace was 20 when she appeared on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Big Brother star Grace Adams-Short tells all

Nearly 20 years down the line, how does Grace reflect on the whirlwind experience?

“I was instantly propelled into notoriety,” she told ED! on behalf of Betway.

“Back then, the show would attract millions of viewers every night. I went in fresh out of performing arts college, and suddenly I couldn’t walk down the street without people recognising me. Builders would shout ‘Alright, Grace!’ to me as I walked by.”

While she was portrayed as the show’s villain and received boos during both her evictions, Grace declared she has felt a lot of love from the public since.

“Despite being described as a mean girl on the show, people were actually really lovely to me in person. They’d want to stop me in the street to have a conversation and ask for an update on me and Mikey. It was really positive and I loved that time in my life. It was surreal but fun,” she continued.

Are Grace and Mikey still together?

In the same series, Grace met her now-husband, Mikey, on the show. Many relationships have been formed from the show, but haven’t worked out. Grace and Mikey, however, are still going strong.

“I think we just genuinely liked each other,” she revealed.

“We were like the North meets the South. I’d never even been north of the M25 before Big Brother and now we live in Liverpool together. We got engaged within months of the show but we took a few years planning the wedding. It felt like a whirlwind to some but that time in the Big Brother house felt like a year.”

Grace added: “Now we’re almost 15 years married. You go through your ups and downs but we’re really good.”

They welcomed their first child, Georgina, in 2012, followed by Spencer in 2015, Allegra in 2018, and Atticus in 2022.

Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton met on Big Brother (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Grace honours the late Nikki Grahame

Big Brother Series 7 was full of larger-than-life personalities, including the iconic Nikki Grahame. Known for her legendary tantrums and hilarious one-liners, Nikki left a huge impact on the show.

Sadly, she tragically died following a battle with anorexia in April 2021 at age 38. In our interview, Grace honoured the late star.

“I actually knew Nikki before the show,” Grace said. “We used to be in some of the same places in London and she was nuts.”

“She’d come dressed in a full Playboy bunny costume. She was a real rocket,” Grace added.

Nikki tragically died at age 38 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I wouldn’t go back on Big Brother’

Grace is grateful for her Big Brother experience, but insisted she would never return.

“I wouldn’t go back on Big Brother, not now there’s social media and people wading in all the time,” she told ED!

However, there a few other shows she would consider…

“I’d probably want to do something where I could really test myself, like Bear Grylls The Island. I also cook for my family every night, so maybe something like MasterChef.”

