Take That’s Netflix documentary lands but Robbie Williams and Jason Orange are missing

Take That’s Netflix documentary has finally landed and it is already sparking conversation – because Robbie Williams and Jason Orange are missing.

The legendary 90s boyband are the latest stars to get the Netflix treatment, inviting fans back to a time of chart hits, hysteria and headline making moments.

Once upon a time Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald shared the spotlight with Robbie and Jason.

Together, they were everywhere.

Take That has dropped on Netflix but Robbie Williams and Jason Orange are missing (Credit: Netflix)

The five-man line up dominated the charts, filled stadiums and became one of the biggest British boybands since The Beatles.

Netflix’s new documentary, Take That, traces their rise, their success and the cracks that followed. It is honest, nostalgic and very revealing.

But two familiar faces are missing from the present day interviews. And fans want answers.

Netflix’s Take That: What is it about?

Take That is available on Netflix from today, Tuesday January 27, 2026.

Robbie Williams and Jason Orange do appear, but only through archive footage.

There are no new interviews from either, unlike Gary, Mark and Howard.

The series revisits the band’s glory days, from touring the UK to conquering the world, with fans screaming wherever they went.

Viewers are treated to behind the scenes footage filmed by the band themselves on old school camcorders, too.

But Robbie’s exit in 1997 remains one of the most dramatic chapters.

His departure shocked fans and left the remaining members reeling.

The documentary explores how the group handled the fallout and the difficult period that followed. Less than a year later, the remaining four walked away too.

Yes, the rumours were true.

That was not the end though. Take That returned and continue to perform today, but not as a four or five piece.

Robbie has already told his side of the Take That story (Credit: Netflix)

Robbie Williams missing from Netflix’s Take That

ED! contacted Netflix for comment on Robbie and Jason’s absence, but no response was given.

Robbie’s situation is fairly straightforward, though.

He is no longer a member of Take That and has already shared his story in depth through his own Netflix documentary.

In November 2023, Robbie released a four-part series looking back over his 25 year career, including his rise with Take That.

He spoke candidly about leaving in 1997, his strained relationship with Gary Barlow and their eventual reunion for the Progress tour in 2010.

Robbie said: “There’s a reason why I left Take That so angry. My anger has dispersed and gone now and all that’s left is four lads in a room. I realised very quickly that they love me and I love them.”

Robbie has already had his say. This time, the focus is firmly on the rest of Take That.

What about Jason Orange? Why is he missing?

Jason stunned fans in 2014 when he stepped away from showbusiness altogether after two decades in the spotlight.

In a statement, he said: “I want to start by saying how proud I am of what we have achieved together over the years. I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I’d like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my band mates, who I feel are like brothers to me.”

Jason made it clear he was finished with touring and the demands of band life.

Unlike Robbie, Jason has never returned. He has stayed out of the public eye for the past 12 years.

He was photographed for the first time since his exit only last summer, spotted walking through Manchester in heavy rain.

Jason Orange is also not in Take That on Netflix apart from archive footage (Credit: YouTube/ Netflix)

‘Off grid’

Howard previously said Jason had gone “off grid”, explaining he stopped replying to calls and emails.

Reports suggest Jason now runs a property business with former Celtic footballer Neil Lennon.

By 2023, Howard confirmed there had been some – but limited – contact.

“I don’t know where he is. He’s difficult to get hold of, and I believe that’s the way he wants it,” Howard said.

“When an album is coming out he’ll send an email saying, ‘I wish you all the success in the world’. And then the next day you try replying to it and it’s a no-reply email address.

“Wherever he is, I really hope he is happy.”

A high profile Netflix documentary does not seem to fit Jason’s quiet life now.

So that explains it!

