Peter Andre supported as he shares heartbreaking update on ailing mum Thea

Peter Andre had fans rallying around with support as he opened up about his beloved mum’s heartbreaking health struggles.

The singer’s mum, Thea, is battling Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s after being diagnosed in 2023. She lives in the Gold Coast, Australia, with his father, Savvas. Whereas Pete lives in the UK with wife Emily and their children Amelia, Theo and baby Arabella, as well as eldest children Princess and Junior.

And recently, Pete shared the devastating news that Thea is unable to speak, as her condition continues to worsen.

Pete has opened up about his beloved mum (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre issues update on mum Thea

On Monday (January 12) Pete took to his Instagram and shared a video of his daughter Belle FaceTiming her grandparents. In the adorable clip, Belle blew a kiss to her grandad.

In the caption, Pete issued an update on his mum and wrote: “No matter what happens in my life, moments like these for me are the most precious.

“Sadly, now that mum can’t speak anymore. However, Belle has a wonderful daily conversation with her Bapou [Greek for grandfather], and as you can see, they adore each other.

“Melts my heart every time. She does get to see her Yiayia [Greek for grandmother] daily but sadly, the Parkinson’s is taking its toll. I cherish every moment I have with both my parents and my children.”

Pete supported by fans

Pete’s fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support. One person said: “Sending love, such a cruel disease.”

Another added: “So beautiful, I love that your children get to see them even though they are so far away.”

A third chimed in: “Just adorable. Sending love Pete, Parkinson’s is cruel. Your dad looks like a lovely human being.” Someone else penned: “Oh my what a beautiful moment between them.”

Sending love Pete, Parkinson’s is cruel.

Last year Peter’s parents, Thea and Savvas, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The milestone was recognised with a letter from King Charles. However, Peter revealed the moment was bittersweet due to his mother’s fading speech.

“I prayed for this moment for them,’ he wrote, adding that although she may not be able to express it, he hopes her heart is “filled with warmth” from the love surrounding her.

During a recent trip to Australia, Peter spent precious time with Thea. He shared a series of photos and clips on social media. In one post, he wrote that while he wasn’t “exactly sure what Mum [was] saying”, their connection didn’t need words.

He added: “I love her so much, I pray she knows that. I also love Australia. But back to my babies now.”

