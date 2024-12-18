Peter Andre has shared an update about his parents whilst starring on Good Morning Britain earlier today.

The Mysterious Girl singer shared his plans to head down under to visit his family and admitted his mum is unfortunately in ill health.

Peter opened up about his family life on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre shares update about poorly parents

Peter’s parents, Savvas and Thea, live in Australia and with Thea’s diagnosis of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, Peter has been spurred on to head back to his roots.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: “This Christmas, we’re all together. I’ve got to go and see my mum. This is the most important thing so I’m trying to get that done before the tour starts. She’s not great unfortunately.

“It’s not the best time but then I think about all the people that have no parents, all the people that have lost people this time of year. Obviously, I lost my brother this time of year 12 years ago.”

He went on to say of his family dynamic: “It’s tough for a lot of people and when I think about the age of Mum and Dad, I think how lucky are they to have got to that age. It doesn’t make it easier but it’s 70 years next year if mum makes it.

Peter often shares updates about his personal life (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre’s Christmas plans

“Dad reckons it’s three life sentences and no parole. Mum must be thinking that!”

Peter also discussed his plans for the festive season in his weekly OK! column. He penned: “Christmas is finally upon us, and I can’t believe how fast it has come around! I’m a little unprepared with my shopping, but I’m sure it will all come together.

“Emily and I have a traditional Christmas at home with the kids – we wake up, exchange presents, have a nice dinner, play board games, and watch classics like Home Alone. The kids are so excited, and we’re really looking forward to Arabella’s first Christmas. I love seeing their faces when they’ve had a visit from Santa!”

