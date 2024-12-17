Peter Andre in rare comment about former stepson Harvey Price

Peter Andre has opened up about his former stepson, Harvey Price, in a reflection on fatherhood and family life.

The Mysterious Girl singer helped raise Harvey during his four-year marriage to Katie Price.

Harvey – who has Prader-Willi syndrome – is Katie’s eldest son. She shares him with ex-footballer Dwight Yorke.

Peter Andre has opened up about his relationship with Harvey Price (Credit: SplashNews)

Peter Andre

Despite rarely speaking publicly about Harvey these days, Peter brought him up while chatting about parenthood in a new interview with OK! magazine alongside his wife, Emily.

Reflecting on his parenting journey, Peter confirmed he doesn’t want any more children following the recent arrival of baby Arabella.

“I’ve changed six sets of nappies in my adult life, I’m done,” the singer quipped.

Peter’s relationship with Harvey was a significant part of his life during his marriage to Katie. At one point, the singer even planned to adopt him.

However, their bond changed after Peter and Katie split in 2009.

Katie has since claimed that Harvey struggled with the separation.

In her book Harvey and Me, Katie wrote: “I began to notice a change in Harvey. I’d say things like, ‘Do you want to go see Daddy Peter today?’ and he’d shout: ‘No!’ So then I’d be like: ‘But he has a cake waiting for you.’”

“The split from Pete really upset Harvey.” She continued.

“It must have been frustrating for him at the time because he couldn’t express how he felt. But now he can, and he remembers a lot more than you’d think. It’s really sad.”

Peter planned to adopt Harvey when he and Katie were together (Credit: SplashNews)

Peter and Katie

In an emotional resurfaced interview from 2010 with Sky News, Peter spoke tearfully about his desire to adopt Harvey.

He also responded to criticism from Harvey’s biological father, Dwight Yorke.

At the time, Dwight had dismissed Peter’s adoption plans.

“For him to say he was going to adopt my kid – and now look what’s happened four years down the road. Is he prepared to adopt Harvey at this stage? I don’t think so.” Dwight questioned.

In response, Peter defended his intentions.

“No disrespect, but has he seen Harvey since this interview? The bottom line is this. I love that child, alright, and I don’t care what anybody says, I love that child. I see that child.” Peter said.

“To me, a nice little thank you would be nice instead of telling me off. I asked to adopt him because I love him. I didn’t ask to adopt him to be disrespectful.”

Peter’s acknowledgment of Harvey is a reminder of the close bond they once shared, even though their lives have since moved in different directions.

