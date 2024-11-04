Peter Andre addresses ‘missing’ out on family milestones: ‘It’s not fair on Emily’

The life of a performer can be a whirlwind of events and travel, and Peter Andre is no stranger to this reality as he spends time away from Emily and their kids.

The Mysterious Girl singer is no stranger to the downsides of success, as his work has pulled him away from important family moments.

Peter Andre admitted that he feels guilty due to his packed schedule (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre family

In his weekly column for OK!, Peter opened up about the toll his career has taken on family life.

He also admitted feeling guilty due to the extra burden it places on his wife, Emily.

“It’s been a busy week as I jetted abroad for work – I flew to Dubai to perform at Mixtape Festival, then back to Cyprus to continue filming with Cork Films for a brand new drama,” Peter wrote. “I enjoy being busy and love my work, but it does mean I sometimes miss out on things, like Halloween with the kids.”

Although work commitments have meant missing out on certain events, Peter is planning to compensate by spending quality time with his family.

“I’ll be back for Bonfire Night though and we’ll do something as a family for that,” he promised.

Peter also talked about how important it is for him to be as involved as he can whenever possible.

He added: “At home, I like to be very hands-on with the baby too so I can make up for when I’m not there, as it’s not fair for Emily to constantly hold the fort.”

Peter and Emily Andre welcomed their third child earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Emily Andre news

Despite his jam-packed career, Peter and Emily found a moment to get festive with their oldest children, Amelia and Theo, ahead of Halloween.

The couple shared a social media post of them all carving pumpkins together. Surprisingly, this was a new experience for Peter.

Their attempts were documented in an Instagram video that showed the family getting stuck in with decorating, complete with accessories and the Ghostbusters theme playing in the background.

“Pumpkin fun, part 2! From the patch to the carving – whose turned out best?” The post read.

Peter and Emily have made a deliberate choice to maintain their children’s privacy, an approach they’ve upheld.

The pop star previously explained this decision during a YouTube video in 2021.

“So Emily’s point is that they weren’t born into the media – no one has ever seen their faces so she doesn’t really want anyone to see their faces,” he explained.

“She says once you do cross that, there’s no going back so I’m like, ‘OK, no problem’.”

