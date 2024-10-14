Singer and reality star Peter Andre, 51, has broken his silence over the idea of becoming a grandfather.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker currently has five children. His eldest kids, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, he shares with his ex-wife, former glamour model Katie Price. Since getting re-married to second wife Emily in 2015, he has welcomed three more children – Amelia, 10, Theo, seven, and baby Arabella, who was born earlier this year.

Peter and wife Emily welcomed Peter’s fifth child earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Peter Andre says ‘no thank you’ to becoming a grandfather

In his latest column for OK! Magazine, Peter congratulated rapper Eminem, who will soon become a first-time grandfather at age 51 – the age Pete is now.

The Without Me hitmakers daughter’s, Hailie Jade, announced on Instagram earlier this month that she and her husband will become parents next year.

“Huge congratulations goes to Eminem who became a grandad at 51 recently!” Peter wrote.

Despite being the same age as Eminem, Peter admitted the idea of him being a grandparent is not for him right now.

“And before anyone mentions it… it’s a ‘no thank you’ from me just now LOL! In all seriousness though, what a legend. How cool would it be if he was your grandad, I can imagine his grandchild rapping in no time!” Peter continued.

Peter is not interested in becoming a grandparent any time soon (Credit: YouTube)

Peter and Emily having ‘another wedding’ is ‘something to keep in mind’

Next year will mark the tenth anniversary of Peter and Emily’s wedding. To mark the huge milestone, he is already debating for how the couple should honour it.

“Jamie Oliver recently opened up about his vow renewal to wife Jools – which took place last year in the Maldives – and admitted that moments before the ceremony he was a bit unsure about it. It got me thinking as Emily and I have never really talked about renewing our vows,” he explained.

The chart-topping singer stated that he and Emily “love to celebrate each milestone”. However, he admitted that “another wedding is something we’ve never considered”. That said, Peter said it’s “maybe something to keep in mind…”.

