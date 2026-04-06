Helen Flanagan dealt fresh blow by ex Scott Sinclair following heartbreaking split

Helen Flanagan has been dealt a fresh blow by her ex, Scott Sinclair, 37, four years on from their heartbreaking split.

The former couple, who share three children, called time on their relationship in 2022 after 13 years.

Helen and Scott split in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

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Scott Sinclair wanted house sale following Helen Flanagan split

Following their split, Helen, 35, has lived in the house Scott bought for £840,000 back in 2021.

However, in January, it was reported that Scott wanted to put the six-bedroom house up for sale. A source at the time claimed the footballer was of the opinion that it was “too big” for Helen and her three kids.

“Scott pays for the house and all the bills, and he’s decided a six-bedroom place is way too big for Helen on her own with the kids. But Helen doesn’t want to move and is digging her heels in,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“She loves the place, the kids are settled at the local school, and her mum and dad live around the corner. Scott wants to buy Helen a four-bedroom home. He’s even offered to put it in her name, but wants to stop the maintenance payments,” they then claimed.

“The relationship has completely broken down. They no longer communicate — everything goes through her parents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen Flanagan dealt major blow

However, another source added that Helen has spent a fortune renovating the property. They also claimed Scott wasn’t being “reasonable” in wanting to sell without finding somewhere for Helen and the kids to live.

Last year, the house was put up for sale for £1.5 million. The price was then cut to £995,000.

Now, The Sun is reporting that the house has been marked as sold, subject to contracts, on Rightmove.

If it has sold for the final asking price, it would have been sold for over £500k less than what it was originally put up for sale for.

ED! has contacted Helen and Scott’s representatives for comment.

Helen and Scott were together for 13 years (Credit: Splash News)

Helen’s dig at ex Scott

Speaking to the Daily Mail last month, Helen took a swipe at Scott as she dismissed the idea of dating another footballer.

When asked if she saw herself settling down with another footballer, she said: “No! Definitely not”, while laughing.

Helen has dated two footballers over the years. She was, of course, in a 13-year relationship with Scott. Then, between 2024 and 2025, she dated former footballer Robbie Talbot.

The interview also saw Helen admit she has “no regrets”.

“Life is too short, and I think you’ve got to go with your heart,” she said.

Read more: The ‘real’ reason Helen Flanagan hasn’t returned to Coronation Street as Rosie Webster

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