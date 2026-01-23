Nadia Sawalha mocks Nigella Lawson in see-through lingerie as fans declare ‘I am fully aroused’

Nadia Sawalha has hilariously mocked iconic chef Nigella Lawson in her latest Instagram post.

The Loose Women panelist, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, is no stranger to having a laugh and not taking herself too seriously.

However, for her latest social media update, it appears Nadia has her followers in stitches.

Following rumours she’s replacing Prue Leith on Bake Off, Nadia mocked Nigella on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nadia Sawalha makes hilarious Nigella Lawson impression

In a video shared 19 hours ago (January 22), Nadia can be seen donning a black lingerie set with sheer detailing.

Sporting her signature curly brown locks, she filmed herself in her kitchen as she impersonated Nigella Lawson, who is the bookies’ favourite as Prue Leith’s Bake Off replacement.

While buttering slices of white bread, Nadia mimicked Nigella as an audio clip of the cook was dubbed over the top.

“I adore bread, I adore crisps and together they are just rapturous!” Nigella can be heard saying.

While Nadia was spreading lumps of butter and mountains of crisps on top, Nigella continued: “I believe in maximising pleasure, not curtailing it! A crisp sandwich provides that perfect carb-on-carb action!

“I am a salt and vinegar person but you can try other flavours, heaven!”

However, after Nadia seductively lip-synced Nigella’s words, she took a huge bite out of her sandwich.

“The @loosewomen were talking about this as if it’s been confirmed !!! It’s just a rumour for now my darlings .. you will be the first to know … keep your eyes peeled,” she wrote in her caption, referring to Nigella’s rumoured new gig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

‘Beautiful woman!’

Nadia’s followers immediately rushed to the comments section and gushed over the playful video.

“Nailed it,” fellow Loose Women star Oti Mabuse wrote.

“Crikey I don’t half fancy those … crisps,” Nadia’s hubby Mark Adderly added.

“I am fully aroused,” a third remarked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Who needs @garylineker when we have you!” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth declared: “Beautiful woman!”

Read more: Nadia Sawalha issues family health update as she pulls out of work commitments

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We’d love to hear your thoughts!