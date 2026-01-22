Nigella Lawson emerges as Bake Off favourite after Prue Leith exit, but she’s already ruled herself out

Nigella Lawson may be the bookies’ favourite to join The Great British Bake Off following Prue Leith’s exit — but the TV cook herself has previously insisted she’s not right for the role.

With Prue stepping away after nine years, speculation is rife over who could replace her alongside Paul Hollywood. And while Nigella is reportedly top of the list, resurfaced comments suggest she may not see herself as Bake Off material at all…

Nigella Lawson frontrunner for Bake Off role

Prue Leith announced her decision to leave Bake Off (January 21) yesterday, explaining that at 86 she now feels “it’s the right time” to step away.

Almost immediately, rumours began swirling about who Channel 4 might line up as her replacement. According to The Sun, Nigella, 66, is already in “contract discussions” to join the show.

A source claimed: “All being well, Nigella will be heating up the famous tent soon. She’s recognised worldwide and her cheeky banter, fun innuendos and naughty patter feel very Bake Off.”

But despite her culinary fame, questions remain over whether her relaxed, home-cooking style would clash with Paul Hollywood’s famously exacting standards…

‘I wouldn’t get on Bake Off’

Old interviews with Nigella have resurfaced — and they paint a very different picture.

Speaking to Radio Times back in 2015, Nigella was blunt about her suitability for the show. She said: “People know how limited my skills are. I wouldn’t get on to Bake Off. It’s too complicated. I’m not being modest — I’m a home cook.

“I don’t have the qualifications to say to people, ‘You can’t eat that.’ I’m not in a position to preach anything to anyone else.”

She later doubled down in a 2017 interview with Good Housekeeping, adding: “On Bake Off they say you have to make 18 identical biscuits. I have never had two biscuits that look the same.

“If I’m given a cake, I like to see that it’s been made by someone and that it’s not perfect. That’s what cooking is. Things shouldn’t look like they came from a factory.”

Bookies still back Nigella

Despite Nigella’s own reservations, bookies are convinced she’s the woman most likely to take Prue’s seat.

Pundit Arena spokesperson Joe Lyons told Entertainment Daily: “Nigella Lawson has emerged as the clear frontrunner at 4/6. Producers are thought to want someone with Prue’s authority but with added star power — and Nigella ticks both boxes.

“She’s followed by former winner Nadiya Hussain at 4/1, while Caroline Waldegrave appeals to those expecting a safer, more traditional appointment.”

Caroline previously stepped in for Prue on Bake Off Christmas specials, raising the question of whether she could now be promoted full-time — much like Prue once replaced Dame Mary Berry.

For now, Channel 4 is staying tight-lipped. A spokesperson said: “The new judge will be announced in due course.”

