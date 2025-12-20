Nigella Lawson’s late husband’s heartbreaking final words to TV chef before death from cancer 

Nigella Lawson previously revealed her late husband’s final words before his tragic death from cancer.

The 65 year old is one of the most successful TV chefs and is a regular on telly screens. However, away from the sets and cooking shows, Nigella has faced her fair share of heartbreak over the years.

Her first husband, John Diamond, died from throat cancer in 2001 aged 47. They share two children together – daughter, Cosima, and son, Bruno.

And over the years, Nigella – who is on Nigella: On My Table today (December 20) – has opened up about the sad loss of her husband John.

Nigella Lawson on first husband’s death

Nigella met first husband John Diamond in 1986, when they were both writing for The Sunday Times. They married in Venice in 1992, and had a daughter, Cosima, and a son, Bruno. Tragically, John was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1997. He died at the age of 47 on March 2 2001, leaving Nigella a widow.

John adored his wife and wanted the best for her; to become a success, and pushed Nigella further into a career in the spotlight. Before he passed, he wrote down a tragic final message to Nigella, and revealed just how proud he was of her. “How proud I am of you and what you have become. The great thing about us is that we have made us who we are,” read John’s emotional message.

‘I don’t think grieving should be your full-time job’

Nigella was devastated following John’s death but wanted to keep busy. She told The Telegraph in 2001: “I took a fortnight off. But I’m not a great believer in breaks. I don’t want to be rattling around inside my own head. I did feel I was spiralling into a Kathy Burke character and tried going out, but I prefer it here.”

She added: “Filming keeps me busy. It absorbs me. Of course it is displacing certain thoughts but, in a way, I don’t think grieving should be your full-time job. That seems a rather modern idea. To act as if you don’t have a life is probably not sensible, especially when you have children.”

