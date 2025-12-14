Nigella Lawson’s heartbreak after three tragic deaths: ‘Unbearably sad’

Nigella Lawson previously opened up about three heartbreaking deaths that occured in her family.

The 65 year old is one of the most successful TV chefs and is a regular on screens. However, away from the sets and cooking shows, Nigella has faced her fair share of heartbreak over the years.

As well as her mum, Nigella’s sister also passed away more than 20 years ago. What’s more, Nigella’s first husband John Diamond died too in 2001.

And in an interview from a few years back, Nigella – who is on Nigellissima: An Italian Inspired Christmas today (December 14) – reflected on those she has sadly lost.

She has had her fair share of heartbreak (Credit: BBC)

Nigella Lawson’s heartbreaking triple loss

Nigella was left devastated in 1985 when her beloved mum Vanessa Salmon died aged 48 from liver cancer. Her sister Thomasina then passed away aged just 32 in 1993 after a battle with breast cancer.

And, tragically, more heartbreak was to come for Nigella when her first husband, John Diamond, died from throat cancer in 2001. He was 47.

In a candid confession a few years ago, Nigella spoke about the heartbreak of losing three loved ones. She told Good Housekeeping: “To be completely honest, I’ve never been able to take for granted that I’d be alive by this age. My mother died at 48 and my sister at 32… and then John at 47.”

She opened up about her mum’s death (Credit: BBC)

Nigella on how mum’s death changed her views

Nigella added: “So, even if I were the sort of person who planned ahead, I don’t think I would have seen myself here.”

The mum-of-two went on to talk about her mother, whom she described as “the cook I have learned most from”. Nigella also revealed that her mum’s death had a huge impact on her own views towards her health.

Nigella noted: “Diagnosed with terminal cancer two weeks before her death, she started eating – for the first time, she said giddily – without worry or guilt. So I don’t dwell on it. As long as you’re healthy, that really is the most important thing.”

Nigella’s first husband John

Nigella met her first husband John Diamond in 1986, when they were both writing for The Sunday Times. They married in Venice in 1992, and had a daughter, Cosima, and a son, Bruno.

Tragically, John was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1997. He died at the age of 47 on March 2 2001, leaving Nigella a widow.

One of the last things John said to Nigella was: “How proud I am of you and what you have become. The great thing about us is that we have made us who we are.”

Nigella later admitted: “Believe me, I spent a lot of time under a duvet. But if you feel you would stay there forever, you have to push on.”

Watch Nigellissima – An Italian Inspired Christmas on Sunday (December 14) at 11:30am on BBC Two.

Read more: Nigella Lawson’s weight loss secrets revealed after dropping from size 16 to size 12



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.