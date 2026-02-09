Does Victoria confess to John’s murder? Isabel Hodgins’ Emmerdale exit is very soon

Emmerdale viewers were left fearing the worst for Victoria Sugden after Monday night’s episode (February 9), and as Isabel Hodgins will be leaving very soon, things don’t look good.

Victoria has been under mounting pressure ever since January, when she killed her half-brother John Sugden. The guilt has been weighing heavily on her, and matters only escalated when she uncovered the truth about Robert’s dodgy arrangement with Joe Tate.

After realising Moira is being framed because Joe holds evidence against her, Victoria made a life-changing decision: she would confess.

Victoria wants to confess

Monday’s dramatic episode saw several villagers desperate to free Moira from prison. While Cain took matters into his own hands with Bear, Victoria learned the full extent of Joe’s threats.

She told Aaron and Robert that John’s official cause of death had been ruled a suicide — meaning she would never be charged. Although those around her were relieved and urged her to move on, Victoria clearly couldn’t.

Alone, she broke down in tears. And there was another shock waiting.

Later, Robert met Joe to discuss the blackmail, unaware Victoria was secretly listening. When she confronted him, he admitted he had planted evidence on Moira.

At that moment, Victoria reached a painful conclusion — Moira would never be released unless she admitted the truth about John.

When does Isabel Hodgins leave Emmerdale?

Ever since Isabel Hodgins revealed she was expecting her first child shortly after her wedding, fans have been bracing themselves for Victoria’s departure.

Initially, it sounded as though the exit might be forever. But in a new interview with The Sun the actress confirmed she will return — she just doesn’t know when.

The same interview suggests the on-screen exit could be imminent, with reports suggesting her final scenes are set to air this week.

Isabel kept quiet about exactly how Victoria leaves but hinted at big drama ahead.

She said: “I am not going to spoil what happens. But Victoria will definitely be leaving the soap because I am having a baby in real life!”

The actress added the door has been left open for her return whenever she feels ready.

She explained: “They told me it was up to me when I come back to the soap, which is lovely. I have been in Emmerdale for 19 years. It’s been a huge part of my life. Everyone has been so nice.”

Whether Victoria actually goes through with her confession remains to be seen. But if she does walk away from the village, Emmerdale is about to feel very different without her familiar presence.

