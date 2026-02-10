Kev Townsend return rumours spark wish list of must-see Emmerdale storylines including crashing Robert’s wedding

We have never hidden our soft spot for Kev Townsend and as talk of a possible return to Emmerdale refuses to die down, the excitement is only growing. Ever since he left the village, fans have been calling for his comeback and it is easy to see why.

With so many loose ends left behind, Kev’s return feels less like a question of if and more like when. And if he does walk back into the Dales, there are a few things we are seriously hoping to see.

There was a brief return for Kev at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

How Kev left Emmerdale

Kev exited the village last December after being rejected by Robert. He later returned at Christmas, unleashing chaos for Robert and Aaron once again.

Things took a dark turn when Kev was captured by Aaron’s dangerous ex, John Sugden. John planned to frame Kev for Robert’s murder before swooping in as Aaron’s saviour. What he did not bank on was Kev being several steps ahead.

Kev talked his way out, convincing John to let him go so he could take Robert abroad and leave Aaron free. Once untied, Kev laughed in John’s face, attacked him, warned Aaron and headed off to see his son, Lewis Barton.

Lewis still has no idea Kev is his biological father. Nicola King does, and she gave Kev an ultimatum. Either stay and be a proper dad or leave forever and never tell the truth. Kev chose to walk away.

Chris Coghill hints at the end, or does he?

Despite the story being left wide open, Kev actor Chris Coghill shared his final scene on Instagram, writing: “Right. In a bit Emmerdale. Been an absolute joy. Thanks for all the love for Kev.”

That sounded final, but fans were not having it. Calls for his return flooded in, with co-star Danny Miller even joking about starting a petition. With Lewis still in the village and full of potential for a major storyline, speculation has not gone away. A Reddit thread has even suggested Bradley Riches hinted at Kev’s return.

What we want from a Kev Townsend comeback

If Kev does make his way back to Emmerdale, here is exactly what we would love to see.

Lewis and Kev have a chance at a great relationship (Credit: ITV)

1. Kev and Lewis as father and son in Emmerdale

Even without knowing the truth, there was something genuinely warm building between Lewis and Kev. Exploring that bond properly sits right at the top of the wish list.

Kev awkwardly trying to figure out how to be a dad could bring much-needed light relief. Fishing trips, karaoke disasters and heartfelt moments all feel well within reach.

There have been some pretty awkward moments with the boys (Credit: ITV)

2. A Robron wedding interruption, with a twist

Kev arrived in the village deeply in love with Robert Sugden and while his actions crossed serious lines, time away could have changed him. A surprise appearance at Robert and Aaron’s wedding, not to cause chaos but to apologise and wish them well, would be a powerful full-circle moment.

It would allow everyone to finally move on and bring some long-overdue peace.

A new feud brewing? (Credit: ITV)

3. Kev versus Graham Foster

One thing fans are vocal about is seeing Kev go head-to-head with Graham Foster. The clash of egos, history and manipulation would be explosive viewing.

With Joe and Graham pulling strings for the Sugdens, Kev stepping in could shift the balance of power in a big way.

It’s definitely over for Kev and Robert (Credit: ITV)

4. A fresh romance for Kev in Emmerdale

Moving on from Robert would not be easy, but Kev dating again could be brilliant television. Whether through awkward app dates or a brand-new character, watching him find happiness elsewhere feels like a natural next step.

Kev baked Claudette a cake! (Credit: ITV)

5. Kev and Claudette comedy gold

Kev’s unlikely bond with Claudette had all the makings of a classic Emmerdale pairing. Bringing them back under one roof would deliver warmth, humour and some genuinely touching moments.

If Kev does return, the possibilities are endless. With unfinished business, emotional fallout and plenty of scope for redemption, his comeback could be one of Emmerdale’s strongest moves yet.

