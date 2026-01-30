Graham Foster’s return to Emmerdale this January has not done enough to thrill fans – they want Kev Townsend back in the Dales too.

Despite the shock and joy of Graham coming back from the dead, fans are now calling loudly for the return of Kev Townsend – with many insisting Emmerdale “needs” him.

Kev exited the village at the very start of the year, and despite hopes he would return to wrap up the Lewis Barton storyline, all signs currently point to his exit being permanent. And viewers are not happy about it.

Kev managed to escape John Sugden and then left (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s exit from Emmerdale explained

Kev initially left the Dales last December after being rejected by Robert. His ominous parting words – that he always gets revenge – quickly proved true when he returned over Christmas and began tormenting Robert and Aaron.

However, Kev soon found himself in serious danger after being captured by Aaron’s unhinged ex, John Sugden. John planned to murder Robert, frame Kev for the crime, and then swoop in to “save” a grieving Aaron.

But Kev wasn’t as easy to manipulate as John thought.

He managed to convince John to release him, pretending he would take Robert abroad and leave Aaron free. Once untied, Kev laughed in John’s face, beat him up, warned Aaron what was really going on – and left town.

Before leaving, Kev paid a visit to his son Lewis Barton. Lewis, however, has no idea Kev is his father. Nicola King does – and she issued Kev with an ultimatum: either stay and be a proper dad, or leave forever and never reveal the truth.

Kev chose to walk away.

Chris Coghill’s goodbye fuels exit fears

Kev actor Chris Coghill later shared his final scene on Instagram, writing: “Right. In a bit Emmerdale. Been an absolute joy. Thanks for all the love for Kev.”

The message felt very final – and fans immediately flooded the comments begging him to return. Even Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle) joked that he was going to “start a petition”.

Kev had a hilarious streak that we miss (Credit: ITV)

‘Emmerdale needs Kev,’ fans insist

Weeks on, the calls for Kev’s return haven’t died down.

On Emmerdale Insider’s Facebook page, one fan wrote: “Come back Kev. Emmerdale needs you.”

Another agreed: “He has to come back. What a fantastic actor. Funny, chaotic – exactly what Emmerdale needs.”

Others added: “Please bring Kev back.”

“Bring back Kev, he was hilarious.”

“Love Kev – quirky, original and funny. The show needs laughs again.”

Over on X, the sentiment was just as strong: “It’s great having Graham back, but where the hell has Kev gone?”

“Bring Kev back! The potential with Lewis and scenes with Ross would be brilliant – especially when they’re all so funny.”

With Graham Foster back from the dead, fans are now wondering: if he can return, why not Kev too?

