Emmerdale reveals Kev smashed Aaron’s car – and spoilers show it is bad news for Robron

Kev Townsend has made his return to the Emmerdale village, and he has made it very clear that he is still holding grudges against Robron.

Just when Robert and Aaron got back to the village, and were ready to restart their lives together after six years apart, Kev makes his return to mess it all up.

But right now, Aaron fully believes Ross was the one who smashed his car. So, when he finds out it really wasn’t him – how much danger are Robert and Aaron in?

Emmerdale followup (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s dramatic return to Emmerdale

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (December 22) Robert and Aaron were interrupted by Ross, who was furious that they were contacting Seb’s aunt. He tried to explain to them that giving Seb up was one of the hardest things he had to do. But Robert was determined to see his son.

After the showdown, Robert finally heard back and got permission for him and Aaron to visit, to discuss them seeing Seb. But when Aaron headed to his car, he found the car windscreen completely smashed in. And there was only one person he thought was responsible.

However, it soon became clear that Ross actually didn’t do it. And that raised the very important question of who is responsible?

But it didn’t take long for the answer to be revealed, as at the end of Emmerdale tonight, the camera panned to a very angry looking Kev.

Robert goes missing on Christmas Day

Kev returning to the Emmerdale village clearly spells danger for Robron. And that’s exactly what the spoilers for the rest of the week indicate.

Tomorrow, Aaron and Robert are thrown to find the trees outside their flat have been set on fire. And they are even more confused when Ross has a full alibi. But shockingly, it doesn’t take long before Robert works out exactly who is behind it – and tries to find a way to get it to stop.

However, Emmerdale spoilers show Christmas is actually quite a nervous time for the couple, as Robert suddenly vanishes. With Aaron determined to find him, especially with Kev on the loose, has something bad happened?

Kev’s return also brings up Lewis. Will he find out that Kev is really his dad? And what exactly is Kev planning?

With many fans obsessed with Kev’s character, his return could make quite a lot of people happy. However, if he starts messing with Robron again, he may find himself on the other end of the fans’ reception…

