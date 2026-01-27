Why Waterloo Road series 18 is expected to air in this month in 2026

Waterloo Road series 18 is officially happening — and if everything stays on track, fans won’t have to wait long to head back to the school.

With series 17 coming to a dramatic close on BBC One tonight (January 27), attention has already shifted to what comes next. Another run has been green-lit, filming is done, and there are already plenty of clues about what the future holds.

Is Darius really gone for good? Will Stella remain headteacher? And could Janeece finally be making a full comeback?

While some questions remain unanswered, Waterloo Road series 18 is already well underway — and here’s everything we know so far.

***Warning: spoilers for Waterloo Road series 17 ahead***

Denise Welch is set for a bigger role next time (Credit: BBC)

When will Waterloo Road series 18 be released?

Waterloo Road series 18 doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but all signs point to a September 2026 return on BBC One.

That would keep the show in line with its established release pattern, with one run airing early in the year and another landing in autumn. Filming wrapped between September and December last year, and with the show’s 20th anniversary arriving on March 9, fans could get an update very soon.

Who is returning for series 18?

Series 18 is expected to refresh the cast, but many of the core staff will remain.

Lindsey Coulson is returning as headteacher Stella Drake, with Saira Choudhry also back as Nisha. Other expected returnees include:

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Christopher Jeffers as Mitch Swift

James Baxter as Joe Casey

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers

Denise Welch is returning as Steph Haydock, likely in a much larger capacity, while Jason Merrells is also expected back as Jack Rimmer.

Chelsea Healey’s long-rumoured return as Janeece is still unconfirmed, but signs are increasingly pointing that way.

The pupil lineup is harder to predict. Series 17 ended with a school year wrap, meaning several older students have graduated — including Luca, who has already been confirmed as not returning.

Janeece could finally return full-time (Credit: BBC)

Is series 18 the final season?

No — Waterloo Road has already been commissioned for series 19.

Series 18 also marks a major behind-the-scenes shift, with production moving to a new 48,000 sq ft site in Trafford Park. Warner Bros signed a flexible five-year lease in 2025, suggesting the show is in it for the long haul.

Executive producer Cameron Roach previously said the extended commission was a “huge achievement”, bringing the total episode count since the revival to 70 hours.

Darius finally faces justice (Credit: BBC)

How did series 17 end?

Series 17 concluded with the dramatic arrest of Darius Donovan.

After embezzling school funds, stealing from Stella’s pension, covering up Hope’s death, and framing another teacher, everything finally caught up with him. Stella was cleared of all charges and regained control of the school, while Darius left in handcuffs — leaving Nisha pregnant and facing an uncertain future.

Elsewhere, Izzy and Cat got together, Luca and Freddie finally became a couple, and Tonya returned despite Nicky leaving to work at another school.

Stella’s future remains a big question (Credit: BBC)

What will Waterloo Road series 18 be about?

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the new filming location strongly suggests a school merger storyline — opening the door to new teachers, pupils, and conflicts.

With Jack and Steph back, fans have speculated that more original characters could return during the anniversary year. There’s also unfinished business for students like Portia, who will likely still be dealing with the fallout from her grooming storyline.

As one fan put it: “We need more rivalry and tension in the staff room.”

Others believe Jack could be lined up to take over as headteacher if Stella retires — and some are even hoping for a Rachel Mason comeback.

Waterloo Road series 17 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

