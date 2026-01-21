Waterloo Road legend could return in series 18 after star exits Hollyoaks for ‘new start’

Waterloo Road could be on the verge of bringing back one of its most popular characters in series 18.

The BBC revival has made a habit of dipping back into its original cast. Angela Griffin returned as Kim Campbell, Adam Thomas’ Donte has become a central figure, and Denise Welch’s Steph Haydock is firmly back in the mix.

But change is coming. With several younger characters exiting after the series 17 finale, and a major merger looming, the cast is set for a reshuffle.

That raises the obvious question. Who comes back next? Jamie Glover’s Andrew? Or could the show be lining up a full-time return for Janeece? Right now, the latter feels increasingly likely.

Janeece’s Waterloo Road story so far

Chelsea Healey played Janeece across two major stints during the original run of Waterloo Road. She first appeared as a pupil between series 1 and 4, at the centre of some of the show’s most harrowing storylines, including the murder of Maxine Barlow.

She later returned in series 6 as a school secretary, pregnant and navigating a new chapter in her life. During that period, Janeece formed a warm relationship with Daniel Chalk, played by Mark Benton.

Janeece also made the controversial move north during Waterloo Road’s Scotland era, before eventually leaving to live in Ibiza with her mother and daughter, Cheryl.

Her most recent appearance came at the start of the revival, following Chlo’s death. Since then, fans have been waiting to see whether she would return properly. And there are growing signs that she might already be on her way back.

Chelsea Healey’s schedule just opened up

Since 2016, Healey has starred as Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks. However, that chapter appears to have closed, at least for now.

As reported by The Sun, Healey has not been on a full-time contract with the soap “for some time”.

A source also suggested she has been lining up other projects, describing it as a “new start for this year”.

That follows earlier reports in 2025 linking Healey to a potential Janeece comeback.

Fans are already on board. “Ooh seeing Janeece again will be amazing,” one wrote. Another speculated: “Perhaps her daughter Cheryl might be a student there.”

Which brings us to an interesting detail from series 17.

Did series 17 quietly hint at Janeece’s return?

In series 17 episode 2, Steph is shown phoning someone named Cheryl and asking for a favour.

The exchange raised eyebrows, particularly the familiarity in Steph’s tone. “Yes, that Steph,” she says, as if speaking to someone with shared history.

That has led fans to question whether the Cheryl on the phone could be Janeece’s daughter.

Cheryl was born in series 6, which aired in 2010. With Waterloo Road now set in the present day, she would be around 16 years old.

If it is the same Cheryl, viewers are left with plenty of questions. Why is she not in school? Has she left early to work in sexual health? Or was it a subtle Easter egg designed to put Janeece back in fans’ minds?

Either way, the theory has gained traction.

“I thought she might be too young, as she’s meant to be a year or two younger than Izzy, but I’d love to see her and Janeece return,” one fan said.

“Maybe it’s Cheryl and the Bryants have come back to Manchester,” another suggested.

“Janeece has been a pupil and staff member. Seeing her return as a parent would be really interesting,” a third added.

