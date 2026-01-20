Waterloo Road fans all make the same complaint about Karl Davies’ ‘heartbreaking’ grooming storyline

Waterloo Road series 17 episode 5 delivers one of the show’s most uncomfortable chapters yet, as Karl Davies’ Tony and Maisey Robinson’s Portia storyline reaches a breaking point. For many viewers, the grooming plot proved “difficult to watch”.

Davies, known for roles in Emmerdale and Happy Valley, was one of the most intriguing additions to the series 17 cast. It was known he would be playing Nicky’s ex-husband Tony, but little else was revealed ahead of his arrival.

Across the first four episodes, it became clear that Tony would be central to one of the darkest storylines in this series of Waterloo Road.

Episode 5 pushes that plot to its limit, with Tony exerting even more control over Portia. However, fans have a specific criticism.

Tony and Portia’s storyline escalates in Waterloo Road episode 5

Episode 4 ended on a disturbing note, with Tony turning aggressive when he discovered Portia had told others about being in his car.

Although she later apologised, Tony gave her a new football top, insisting she change in front of him. “I thought you wanted to make it up to me,” he said. The episode closed with Portia running away in tears.

Episode 5 takes matters further. When Portia explains she cannot attend a football training camp, Tony tells her she will need to train harder and stay behind.

That evening, Tony is meant to take Tonya out for dinner. Instead, he invents a work excuse so he can be alone with Portia at his club. Despite her objections, he gives her beer and shows her a scar on his knee.

Nicky eventually begins to piece things together. Initially believing Tony bought Tonya a bracelet for her birthday, she grows suspicious when she sees Portia wearing it.

When Nicky confronts Tony, he dismisses her concerns and tells her to leave, bluntly instructing her to “do one”. She initially walks away, but returns after spotting Portia’s bag.

Inside, Nicky finds Portia standing beside Tony. Portia escapes, but Tony forces Nicky to the floor and refuses to let her leave, aware that his life would be ruined if the truth came out.

Unbeknownst to him, Portia has called the police. Tony is arrested and charged, and the episode ends with Nicky and Tonya in tears, struggling to process what has happened.

Fans question ‘rushed’ Waterloo Road grooming plot

While viewers praised the emotional weight of the storyline, many felt it unfolded too quickly.

Within just two episodes, Tony’s behaviour escalates, and the truth comes out. For those wanting to know what follows, all the details can be found in our breakdown of the Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers, but Tony’s story ends here.

One Reddit user wrote: “We’re introduced to Tony in one episode, and then by the end of the next episode it’s all blown out of the water.”

They added: “He should’ve been introduced earlier so the grooming plot could build properly. It feels rushed.”

Others echoed the sentiment. “I feel they rushed the grooming storyline a bit,” one fan commented.

Another suggested production constraints played a role, writing: “I feel like Kym Marsh’s limited availability truncated and weakened the grooming story.”

Even before the episodes aired, some viewers questioned the pacing. “It’s only going to be featured in two episodes, which is weird considering it should’ve been cross-season,” one user noted.

Despite the criticism, the performances were widely praised.

“This was absolutely heartbreaking and acted so well. I feel horrible for everyone involved,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Portia was my standout character this season. Her storyline was handled really well.”

Waterloo Road series 17 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

