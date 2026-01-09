Waterloo Road star reveals shock departure after series 17 twist and fans are gutted: ‘We need you’

Waterloo Road won’t be the same after the chaos of series 17, with one star announcing that it marks her “final” appearance on the show.

The BBC school drama shakes up its cast list from time to time. It’s the nature of the show: pupils graduate, staff retire or get fired, and there will always be children and teachers to replace them.

However, there could be a lot of changes in store after the ending of Waterloo Road series 17.

Filming on series 18 is already underway, but there is at least one star who won’t be returning next term.

***Warning: spoilers from Waterloo Road ahead***

The star confirmed it’s her “final series” (Credit: BBC)

Hollie-Jay Bowes reveals exit from Waterloo Road after series 17

Hollie-Jay Bowes, who’s starred as Nicky’s sister Debs since the start of the revival, won’t return for the next series of Waterloo Road.

In a TikTok promoting the release of series 17, a fan commented asking if we “will see more of our Debs”.

Unfortunately, the actress replied, “My final series.”

As you’d expect, her fans are not happy. “No we need you,” one commented, while another wrote, “How DARE you!”

“Nooo I love your character,” a third wrote. “Gutted,” a fourth added.

In another comment, a follower asked Bowes if Tonya (played by Summer Bird) will appear in series 18. “Ask her,” the star replied, with a laughing emoji.

Tonya will return in series 18, but Nicky and Debs have left (Credit: BBC)

What happens to Debs in Waterloo Road?

While Debs doesn’t experience anywhere near as much drama compared to earlier series of Waterloo Road, the same can’t be said about her sister Nicky (played by Kym Marsh).

Series 17 introduces Nicky’s ex-husband Tony (Karl Davies). After reconnecting at his football club, he’s wants to be more present in Tonya’s life. However, little do they know, he has a sinister side.

As he tries to repair his relationship with his family, he grooms Portia (Maisey Robinson), a young student and keen footballer. At first, it seems relatively harmless; a lift home from training, and a little bit of extra attention.

However, their dynamic shifts into extremely uncomfortable territory when he discovers she’s told people about being in his car.

In order to “make it up to him”, he asks her to get changed in front of him. In a later scene, he takes her to his club alone and gives her a beer.

Thankfully, Nicky stops him before it’s too late, and ends up getting arrested and charged. It shatters both Nicky and Tonya (who doesn’t hesitate to brand her dad a “paedo”).

In episode 6, Nicky tells Tonya she’s been offered a new job at St. Clements Academy. She takes it, marking her exit from the series, but Tonya returns in the finale.

So, where does that leave Debs? She makes a brief comment about St. Clements not having a cleaner and using “robots”. So, there’s a good chance she’s followed Nicky to work at St. Clements, but Tonya could fill in the gaps in the next series.

Waterloo Road series 17 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

