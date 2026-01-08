Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers, from what happens to Darius to Portia’s dark story

Maybe you’ve already watched Waterloo Road series 17 and want to get to grips with its ending, or perhaps you can’t wait and just want to read all the spoilers. Either way, you’re in the right place.

This may be the revival’s best series yet. Not only does it reach a satisfying conclusion with Darius, Jon Richardson’s detestable villain, but it acts as a strong send-off for several characters and even sets up what’s to come.

Plus, series 17 tackles some big topics; notably, a grooming storyline, which marked a collaboration between the show and the NSPCC.

This is your last warning, though, because we’re about to dive into the biggest spoilers from the end of Waterloo Road series 17.

Darius crumbles at the end of Waterloo Road series 17 (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers: How Darius’ downfall unfolds

Darius is arrested in the closing moments of Waterloo Road series 17, with his web of lies finally collapsing.

By this point, his list of offences is staggering. He framed Marc Todd after cocaine was discovered on site, played a role in Hope’s death, preyed on Jack’s alcoholism, spiked Stella with ketamine, stole from her pension, and siphoned money from the school itself.

The collapse begins in earnest when Jack unexpectedly returns. As he supports Stella, he helps her realise that Darius was the one who drugged her coffee. Whatever trust she had left in him disappears instantly, and the truth becomes impossible to ignore.

Good riddance (Credit: BBC)

Darius finally admits to everything he’s done

Darius scrambles to save himself. He forges emails, invents invoices tied to a fake special education company, and attempts to wipe incriminating files from the school server. When that fails, he spirals, ripping through cables in the IT room in a desperate attempt to erase the evidence.

The pressure only intensifies when he is spiked with ketamine in the finale, thanks to Ben, leaving him visibly unravelled during his headteacher interview. When Nisha confronts him, he breaks down and confesses everything, prompting her to call the police.

Stella later finds him in a pitiful state. He admits he mixed up the cakes on the day Hope died and claims he is still haunted by nightmares. Stella offers no comfort. Instead, she lashes out, repeatedly hitting him until Jack intervenes.

Jack urges him to remain calm as they wait for the police, promising support. Moments later, Darius is led away in handcuffs, passing Nisha on the way out. She is pregnant with his child. Whether that leaves the door open for a return remains unclear.

Luca overcomes “cringe” to have a nice moment with Freddie (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers: Where Freddie and Luca stand

Luca, introduced back in series 14, finally gets a proper love story in series 17 with Freddie.

They click almost immediately, but things wobble after Luca pretends to be someone else while messaging Freddie, wanting to feel “normal” during their early conversations. The fallout is short-lived, and the finale brings a much lighter note.

At prom, Riley reveals that Freddie had organised a BSL flashmob as a surprise. Earlier in the series, Luca had dismissed the idea as “cringe”. Instead of freezing up, he flips the moment on its head.

Later that night, Luca stops the music and gets the entire room involved in a BSL dance to ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. Yes, the finale really does Rickroll the audience. Unless something dramatically changes, the implication is clear: Luca and Freddie leave the night together.

Izzy and Cat have been ‘shipped’ by fans for over a year (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers: Do Izzy and Cat end up together?

By the end of series 17, Izzy and Cat are officially a couple.

Getting there is far from smooth. After a surprise kiss early on, tensions quickly resurface, with Cat frustrated by Izzy’s confrontational behaviour. Izzy, meanwhile, is battling issues far beyond her relationship.

Her clashes with Donte escalate throughout the series, including one moment where she gives him a black eye after slamming a door into his face.

The finale finally restores some calm. Donte dances with Izzy at prom, and when Cat cuts in, both he and Neil recognise what has been clear for some time.

“We could end up related,” Neil jokes, as they share a drink and watch their daughters dance together.

Tonya left… and then she came back (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers: Tonya’s future explained

Tonya’s status is one of the more confusing elements of the ending, but all signs point to her staying put.

After her father’s grooming scandal, Nicky reveals she has been offered a job at St Clements and asks Tonya if she wants to move schools with her. After some hesitation, Tonya agrees and leaves at the end of episode 6.

That exit does not last. In episode 8, she returns unexpectedly.

“I’m back now, that’s all that matters,” she tells Ashton, explaining that while the other school was fine, she missed her friends and missed him.

Tonya later learns that Ashton and Shola began seeing each other after she left. By the end of the episode, she has made peace with it and appears settled back at Waterloo Road.

Portia has one of series 17’s darkest stories (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers: The truth about Portia and Tony

Portia and Tony’s storyline is largely resolved by episode 5, but its impact hangs over the rest of the series.

Tony, Nicky’s ex-husband and Tonya’s dad, is revealed to have been grooming Portia, one of his football students. When he realises she has spoken to others about being in his car, his behaviour turns aggressive.

One scene shows him buying her a football shirt and insisting she change in front of him. Later, he sneaks her into the club, and it emerges she has been sending him photos at his request.

The storyline ends with Nicky catching him, Portia calling the police, and Tony being charged. The fallout affects Portia, Nicky and Tonya, and its emotional consequences are likely to linger.

Libby, Aleena, and Lois may not return to Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road series 17: Who could be leaving the cast?

Nothing has been confirmed, but several pupils may have quietly exited after series 17.

With prom closing out the run, graduation is implied for a number of characters. Waterloo Road has always rotated its student cast, and the finale feels like a natural breaking point.

Miya Ocego, who plays Lois, shared a TikTok alongside Libby actor Hattie Dynevor, captioned, “POV: You just graduated at Waterloo Road.”



That raises questions over the futures of Lois, Libby, Aleena and Stace. Stace’s wedding in episode 8, in particular, plays like a farewell.

There are also unresolved question marks around Schuey and Agnes, as well as possible changes among the teaching staff.

Denise Welch’s Steph Haydock is a fan favourite (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers: Is Steph Haydock coming back?

Denise Welch is widely expected to return as Steph Haydock, though confirmation will only come once the BBC releases the next cast list.

Steph appears in just two episodes of series 17, but episode 7 strongly hints at a bigger role ahead. She interviews for a full-time position, unaware she has been flirting with Coral’s partner, Neil. Coral reacts frostily, but Steph apologises and is told no decision has yet been made.

It would be a strange scene to include without plans for her return. Welch herself has suggested Steph’s story is far from finished.

“There is going to be a lot of sadness there,” she said in an interview with Digital Spy.

“It’s difficult to say what happens with this character because I’ve been told not to say too much! But we will certainly see another side of her.”

Welch has also shared an Instagram post with Rachel Leskovac outside the Waterloo Road set on a snow day, adding to speculation.

Series 18 could be Stella Drake’s final year at Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for headteacher Stella after series 17?

For now, Stella Drake remains in charge.

Despite her drug scare and earlier embezzlement charge, Stella is expected to fully resume her role after Darius’ arrest.

Saira Choudhry, who plays Nisha, shared an Instagram Story showing Stella’s name still on the office doors.

The lingering question is how long she stays. Series 17 repeatedly references her approaching retirement. Could Jack Rimmer return to the role? Or might another familiar face step in, possibly Rachel Mason?

How will Nisha handle her baby without Darius in series 18? (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road future confirmed: Series 18 plans revealed

Yes, Waterloo Road will return for series 18, and series 19 is also on the way.

The BBC renewed the show for two more runs in 2025, with production now based at Frasers Group’s former offices in Trafford Park.

Executive producer Cameron Roach described the renewal as a “huge achievement and a reflection of the incredible creative teams in front of and behind the camera” in comments to Televisual.

BBC drama director Lindsay Salt added that she was “delighted that Waterloo Road will be opening its corridors once again, with two more series of the hit drama about to start filming”.

Read more: Waterloo Road fans have one big complaint about Denise Welch’s return

Waterloo Road series 17 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ve already watched the new series?