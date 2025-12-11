Waterloo Road series 17: Release date confirmed as Emmerdale star to ’cause big stir’ in the cast

Waterloo Road fans won’t have long to wait at all – series 17 is officially under a month away, with the BBC confirming both its 2026 release date and some eye-catching new faces joining the cast.

Once you’ve looked past the festive wall of Christmas specials, the new year is already shaping up to be a belter for telly lovers. We’re heading straight back to one of TV’s most chaotic schools as Waterloo Road returns in the first week of January.

Series 16 left the place in absolute turmoil – from Joe, Mike and Mitch’s tangled relationship mess to the heartbreaking fallout from Hope’s death. And that’s before we even start on the cliffhangers. Will Darius finally face the consequences? Is Jack making a comeback? And what exactly brings Miss Haydock back through those doors?

Here’s everything we know so far about the new term at Waterloo Road and series 17.

When is Waterloo Road series 17 out?

Waterloo Road series 17 will premiere on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 9pm on BBC One. There will be a double bill each week, with the second episode airing at 10:40pm.

This is the show’s normal release schedule. In its original airing, a season would be split into its “autumn term” and “winter term”, often starting around September and returning in January for its final stretch of episodes.

The revival changed things up slightly. Rather than one big season split into two batches, each 7/8-episode stretch constitutes its own series.

So, now we get two series a year: one that begins in January, and another that airs in September.

Unfortunately, that means there’ll be a seven-month wait for series 18 (but we have a while before we need to worry about that).

Is series 17 dropping all at once?

Yes, you’ll be able to watch the entirety of Waterloo Road series 17 on iPlayer.

All eight episodes will be added to the streaming platform at 6am on January 6, so if you can’t wait for it to air weekly on TV, you can binge the whole thing.

Denise Welch returns for Waterloo Road series 17

That’s right: as revealed in the last finale’s post-credits preview, Denise Welch is back as Steph Haydock, the school’s former head of French, in Waterloo Road series 17.

Welch’s character was part of the show’s original ensemble, involved in some of its best storylines; notably, her relationship with Jack Rimmer and fostering Maxine Barlow.

She was nearly sacked a few times in the earlier seasons, but she left on her own accord at the end of series 5, returning for a guest appearance in series 6 as part of Grantly and Fleur’s Alzheimer’s plot line.

What does this mean for Jack and Steph?

Will we see her reunite with Jack? That remains to be seen, but we know she’ll be working as a supply teacher in series 17.

“I’m thrilled to see the return of Steph to Waterloo Road,” Welch said in a statement.

“Fifteen years older, but certainly not wiser. She’ll soon show that time has certainly not dulled her shine!

“Still unmarried but eternally hopeful, Steph is back as a supply teacher. What she is supplying remains to be seen, but I am having a great time stepping back into the shoes of a character I love.”

Welch also teased working with Jason Merrells, who plays Jack. “Steph and Jack go back a long way, but will they move forward? You’ll have to wait and see,” she said.

Emmerdale star will ’cause big stir’

Karl Davies, best known for his role as Robert Sugden in Emmerdale, has joined the cast of Waterloo Road series 17.

He’ll play Anthony Walters – and that surname should be familiar to you, as he’s the ex-husband of Nicky (Kym Marsh).

“Anthony arrives as the coach of the girl’s football team that some of Waterloo Road’s very own get involved with, thriving at the sport,” according to the BBC.

“His arrival causes a big stir with Tonya and Nicky, who has taken on a new role at the school.”

Six new actors have also joined the series 17 cast:

Freddy Smith (Happy Valley series 3) as Freddie Hollister

Olivia Booth-Ford (The Enfield Poltergeist) as Leoni Tennant

Myra-Sofia Iftikhar (Happy Valley series 3) as Aisha Azzi

Sana Ali (Moumita) as Badr Azzi

Isha Kaur (The Runaways) as Harleen Lamba

Waterloo Road series 17 full cast

There’s also everyone else you’d expect to see in series 17. That includes all of the teaching staff and parents:

Adam Thomas as Donte Charles

Christopher Jeffers as Mitch Swift

James Baxter as Joe Casey

Hollie-Jay Bowes as Debs Rafferty

Jon Richardson as Darius Donovan

Jo Coffey as Wendy Whitwell

Kym Marsh as Nicky Walters

Lindsey Coulson as Dame Stella Drake

Neil Fitzmaurice as Neil Guthrie

Rachel Leskovac as Coral Walker

Shauna Shim as Valerie Chambers

Saira Jackson as Nisha Chandra

And, excitingly, Jason Merrells is confirmed to return as Jack Rimmer after his exit from the school in series 16.

As for the returning student cast, series 17 will also star:

Aabay Noor Ali as Mollie “Mog” Richardson

Cory McClane as Ashton Stone

Chiamaka “ChiChi” Ulebor as Shola Aku

Danny Murphy as Luca Smith

Hattie Dynevor as Libby Guthrie

Liam Scholes as Noel McManus

Lucy Chambers as Cat Guthrie

Maisey Robinson as Portia Weever

Miya Ocego as Lois Taylor-Brown

Niamh Blackshaw as Agnes Eccleston

Scarlett Thomas as Izzy Charles

Sonya Nisa as Aleena Qureshi

Summer Violet Bird as Tonya Walters

Tillie Amartey as Stacey “Stace” Neville

Zak Sutcliffe as “Schuey” Weever

What to expect in Waterloo Road series 17: How did season 16 end?

Waterloo Road series 17 is shaping up to be one of the show’s messiest – and juiciest – terms yet. And it all starts with Darius stepping into his brand-new role as deputy head. The BBC’s tease asks the obvious question: just how far will he go to hold onto that power?

After all, viewers haven’t forgotten the truth behind Hope’s tragic death. It was Darius who misplaced the cupcakes that caused her fatal allergic reaction, and it was Darius who then wriggled out of any blame. Not only that, he successfully pushed out the only person who knew what really happened – Jack Rimmer. By baiting Jack into throwing a punch and tipping off Stella about the alcohol in his system, he cleared his tracks in spectacular fashion.

But with Steph Haydock back in the building, Darius might finally have a problem. Steph has never tolerated nonsense, and given what he did to Jack, she’s the one person most likely to sniff out something rotten.

And that’s before we even dive into the relationship drama. Joe ended things with Mike after the affair with Mitch, the school’s new SENCO – but will he rethink everything, or is a fresh start with Mitch on the cards? Slightly worrying for those hoping for a Joe-Mike reunion: Ryan Clayton, who plays Mike, is notably absent from the series 17 cast list.

Elsewhere, Schuey and Agnes patched things up by the end of series 16, so expect to see their relationship continue to evolve as the new episodes pick up. All in all, it looks like Waterloo Road is returning with secrets, fallout and a whole lot of unfinished business.

Waterloo Road is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Series 17 premieres on January 6, 2026.

