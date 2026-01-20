Waterloo Road fans divided by demand to bring back dead character: ‘I can’t decide if I love or hate it’

Could Waterloo Road resurrect one of its most beloved characters for a new series? According to fans, it’s possible – but it requires an “insane” plan.

The series has racked up its fair share of losses over the years (and we’re not talking about the stars leaving after series 17). Even the revival alone has seen five deaths, including Donte’s wife Chlo, Danny Lewis, and most recently, Hope Drake, Stella’s granddaughter, following a severe allergic reaction.

But none of those deaths cut as deep as Tom Clarkson’s. Played by Jason Done, the long-service teacher has been gone for nearly 13 years.

And yet, fans are still asking the same question: what if Waterloo Road could undo it?

***Warning: spoilers from Waterloo Road ahead***

Tom Clarkson died in Waterloo Road’s Scotland seasons (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road fans debate wild idea to resurrect Tom Clarkson

Multiverses are usually the territory of superhero franchises, not BBC school dramas. But that has not stopped some Waterloo Road fans from floating a bold idea.

On the show’s subreddit, one viewer (u/AdLad6) suggested a huge retcon that could open the door for Tom’s return.

Their proposal? That the revival is actually set in an “almost identical alternate timeline”.

Under this explanation, everything that has happened so far would remain canon, except for one crucial detail: Tom did not die, he simply left.

“He’s still alive and returns in the new series,” the fan wrote, asking others whether they could accept that explanation.

Reactions were split. Waterloo Road has embraced some famously divisive storylines in the past, including the controversial move to Scotland, but this idea pushed even loyal fans.

“I can’t decide if I love it or hate it,” one user admitted.

“It would be cool to see him but we ALL saw him drop dead,” another pointed out. A third was more blunt: “No, it is silly.”

Others were firmly against it. “I’d stop watching it. As jarring as Scotland is, it’s just too much for one character,” one fan warned.

Still, not everyone was opposed. “I totally would,” one viewer replied, while another added: “Sounds great, honestly.”

Tom’s death was one of Waterloo Road’s saddest moments (Credit: BBC)

Tom Clarkson’s death explained

Tom Clarkson died in series 8 episode 30, which aired on July 4, 2013, after falling from the school roof.

He was trying to help Kyle Stack, played by George Sampson, who was threatening to take his own life. Recently released from a young offenders institution, Kyle found himself isolated and unwelcome back at school.

Kyle climbed onto the roof and stood on the edge. Tom followed, talking him down and promising to support him “every step of the way” if he came back safely.

Kyle reached for Tom’s hand, but as he stepped down, they both slipped. Kyle lost his grip, and Tom fell to his death in front of teachers and pupils gathered below.

If you have already caught up with the latest episodes, make sure to read our full breakdown of all the Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers.

Read more: Waterloo Road star reveals shock departure after series 17 twist and fans are gutted: ‘We need you’

Waterloo Road series 17 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?