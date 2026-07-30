Countryfile star Matt Baker has welcomed a new four-legged member of the family, a cute new dog, after a heartbreaking year.

The presenter, 48, has brought home a sheepdog puppy called Ted, around several months after the death of the family’s much-loved Border Collie, Bob. The new arrival is now part of Matt Baker’s farm life, which he and wife Nicola have shared with viewers on Channel 4’s Our Farm in the Dales.

Matt and Nicola, who are parents to Luke, 18, and Molly, 16, keep animals including chickens and sheep. According to MailOnline, Ted is set to appear in future episodes of the family’s Channel 4 series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Baker (@mattbakerofficial)

Matt Baker shares update on new sheepdog Ted

Sharing a video of little Ted to Instagram, Matt gushed: “This happened a few weeks ago.. The eagle eared listeners of my pet podcast heard me say that we have a new pup at home and we’ve got baby gates everywhere. Here’s the day we chose him and the start of something epic.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the Express, Matt said Ted was already settling in well.

“Ted is very good, he’s doing well, and he’s settling in,” he said.

Matt explained that the puppy is currently doing “light obedience training”, but added that they are not pushing him too hard because “you’ve got to let them be puppies”.

He also revealed that Ted has struck up a sweet bond with the family’s miniature Dachshund, Ivy.

“Ivy, our little miniature Dachshund, she’s sort of helping to rear him if you like, and the pair of them are getting on like a house on fire,” Matt said, adding that things were going “as swimmingly” as he had hoped.

The former Blue Peter presenter said Ted has “a lovely nature” and predicted that he will grow into life on the farm.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll be a great sheepdog,” Matt said. “That’s what his future holds, as well as doubling up as a household dog.”

Matt Baker has revealed his new pup (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Matt Baker’s grief over Border Collie Bob

Ted’s arrival comes after an emotional period for the Baker family following Bob’s death.

Matt previously said Bob’s passing “took a lot to get over”. Speaking to Radio Times recently, he said the dog had been by his side during major moments in his life, making the loss especially difficult.

“He’d been with me for the major moments in my life, so it was tough when he wasn’t,” Matt said. “We’re fortunate to have these animals in our lives.”

He added: “Every single one has taught me something, and I’m grateful. Grief is the price you pay for love.”

Matt did not publicly share Bob’s death until May this year, when he posted an emotional tribute on Instagram. He told followers Bob had been gone “a while” but that he had found it too painful to speak about.

In the tribute, Matt described Bob as his “ultimate companion” and said the dog had been there through huge chapters of family life, including raising his children and making changes on the farm.

Nicola also commented at the time: “What a dog. We miss him so much.”

Matt Baker on countryside life

Matt has spoken about how important rural life is to him. The TV star, who left The One Show in 2020, has continued making programmes rooted in farming and the countryside.

He told Total TV Guide that the countryside “made me who I am” and said he is “immersed in farming”.

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“When I’m not on telly, I’m out in the fields,” Matt said. “It’s a world I’m incredibly proud of. And it’s a world I want to make shows about.”

Now, with Ted finding his paws on the farm, the Baker family has a new companion ready to become part of that world.

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