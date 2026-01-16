As Leanne plans to leave Coronation Street, spoilers confirm whether Jane Danson is leaving soap

Coronation Street fans were given plenty to chew over in tonight’s episode (Friday, January 16) as Leanne Battersby made a shock confession about her future on the cobbles.

Opening up to Eva, Leanne admitted she was desperate for a fresh start and was seriously considering selling her share of Speed Daal and leaving Weatherfield behind. Eva, clearly taken aback by the idea of her sister going, quickly stepped in with another possibility. But would Leanne really walk away, or would Eva’s alternative change everything?

Leanne wanted to leave (Credit: ITV)

Leanne wants out of Weatherfield

During the episode, Megan did her best to put on a brave face over breakfast at Roy’s with Eva and Leanne, despite secretly having booked a termination. As Eva struggled with her phone, she ended up proudly showing off a baby photo of Will that Ben had sent her, something she claimed was a regular occurrence, much to everyone else’s surprise. The moment turned uncomfortable when Megan’s phone buzzed with an appointment reminder and a suspicious Leanne immediately clocked it.

Later, Eva and Leanne found Megan in tears outside, where she finally came clean. Megan admitted she was pregnant, that Daniel was the father, and that she’d booked a termination as she didn’t feel ready, especially knowing Daniel didn’t want the baby.

Leanne went with Megan to the appointment, where Megan shared her fears that this could be her last chance to have a child because of her PCOS diagnosis. Leanne tried to comfort her, talking about miracles, IVF and adoption, but Megan ultimately went through with it.

The emotional day clearly sparked something in Leanne too. Feeling lonely and stuck in a rut at Speed Daal, she announced her plan to leave Weatherfield and sell her share of the business. That was until Eva suggested a very different idea, running the Rovers together. A quick escape, or a brand new chapter behind the bar?

Leanne wants to run the pub (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Leanne future on soap

According to Coronation Street spoilers for next week, it looks like Leanne’s exit plans are firmly on hold as Jane Danson continues to stay on the soap. She decides she’s fully on board with Eva’s idea of the sisters running the pub together and sets about trying to convince Maggie to let them take over.

Leanne shocks everyone when she casually suggests buying Maggie out of her share of the pub, instantly sparking a furious row with both Maggie and a stunned Eva. Refusing to back down, Leanne ups the ante with a £160k offer, which Maggie swiftly shuts down.

Things then spiral into chaos when Leanne’s bag causes Maggie to fall to the floor, while Ben suddenly turns pale and clutches his chest. As panic spreads and an ambulance is called, Leanne’s bold move leaves the whole family shaken.

Later, with Ben’s health causing serious concern, the constant arguing finally comes to a halt and a tense truce is reached. But could this dramatic turn of events finally persuade Maggie Driscoll to hand over her pub shares to Leanne?

