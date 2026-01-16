Coronation Street legend plans to leave Weatherfield after almost three decades on screen in ITVX scenes

Coronation Street fans were left reeling in Friday’s ITVX early release (January 16) as a much-loved character dropped a bombshell about her future on the cobbles.

Leanne Battersby has been a Weatherfield fixture since 1997, but it seems she’s craving something very different now. And no, this isn’t about booking a cheeky break in the sun – Leanne is seriously considering turning her back on the Street altogether.

In the latest episode of the ITV soap, Leanne confided in Eva about her plans to leave Weatherfield behind and start a whole new chapter elsewhere.

Earlier in the episode, Leanne found herself supporting a struggling Megan, who had booked a termination. Sitting down for breakfast at Roy’s with Eva and Leanne, Megan tried to distract herself by helping Eva figure out how to work her phone.

Eva then showed them a baby photo of Will that Ben had sent her, revealing that he apparently sends them regularly – something we hadn’t heard mentioned before.

The mood soon shifted when a notification popped up on Megan’s phone, catching Leanne’s eye. Unable to resist, Leanne took a peek.

Later, Eva and Leanne spotted Megan in tears outside and gently confronted her. Megan admitted she was pregnant but had arranged a termination as she didn’t feel ready to become a mum. When asked if Daniel was the father, Megan confirmed he was, adding that she knew he didn’t want the baby.

Leanne accompanied Megan to her appointment, where Megan explained this might be her last chance to have a child, having previously been told she couldn’t due to polycystic ovary syndrome.

Drawing on her own experiences, Leanne reassured Megan, reminding her of her ‘miracle’ baby Oliver and saying there could still be hope in the future. She also mentioned other options such as IVF or adoption. With Leanne’s support, Megan decided to go through with the termination.

The emotional day left Leanne reflecting on her own life and thinking about Oliver. Realising she was feeling increasingly lonely, Leanne admitted she didn’t want to spend the rest of her days serving curries at Speed Daal.

Opening up to Eva, Leanne revealed she’d made a big decision: she needed to get away. Not for a holiday, but for good. Leanne wanted a fresh start and the chance to see more of the world, even if that meant selling her share of Speed Daal.

Eva, however, wasn’t ready to let her sister go so easily and floated an alternative idea – buying Maggie Driscoll out and running the Rovers together.

The suggestion gave Leanne pause for thought. Running the pub with Eva would be ‘brilliant,’ she admitted. But could this tempting offer be enough to make Leanne reconsider leaving the familiar, rain-soaked streets of Weatherfield behind?

