Molly-Mae Hague’s postpartum journey looks very different to most. From looking glamorous at Tommy’s recent fight to heading back to the gym, it seems Molly is go, go, go.

However, this has raised some eyebrows…

The former Love Island couple welcomed their second child, son Midas, at the start of the month. They are already parents to daughter Bambi.

Tommy shared a snap of Molly-Mae on Instagram Stories as she prepared for a workout in the heat. He wrote: “So proud of my girl. After giving birth nearly 4 weeks ago she’s already back smashing the gym,”

He then posted another photo of them together. He added: “Gym time with the best workout partner.”

Why the Molly-Mae postpartum moment has struck such a nerve

Molly-Mae, 27, smiled for the camera in workout gear. She wore a white tie-front T-shirt, black flared leggings, white trainers and black sunglasses.

She also carried a Stanley water bottle and her phone. Large headphones completed the look.

Tommy clearly meant the post as praise. Even so, the timing raised eyebrows.

For many women, the first weeks after birth focus on healing and rest. They are also adjusting to life with a newborn.

That is why the Molly-Mae postpartum debate feels bigger than one gym photo. It taps into the wider “snap back” culture around celebrity mums.

There is also an important health point here. Doctors often advise women to wait for a six-week postnatal check before restarting exercise, especially after a difficult birth or a C-section.

That does not mean every recovery looks the same. But it helps explain why this post landed so loudly online.

Mail Online’s Femail columnist Clare Foges has chimed in on the situation.

In response to Tommy’s post praising Molly, Clare pointed out her issues with the update.

She penned: “How irritating is this post? Let me count the ways. First, the patronising tone: patting his girl on the head as though she were a good little labrador who has caught a ball. Then the tedious showing off about going to the gym – a trend that has spawned a million selfies of celebrities sharing the information that they have picked up a dumbbell (no small feat with a phone glued to one hand). Most annoying of all is the way Fury’s post perpetuates the daft and downright damaging notion that women should be back in the gym straight after having a baby. When this picture was taken, their son Midas was less than four weeks. I have cheddar in the fridge that has been in the world longer than him. And she is being praised for leaving her baby in order to ‘smash’ it on a cross trainer?”

Molly’s fitness routine has been slammed (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / SplashNews.com)

Clare Foges went on to say: “No doubt I am committing the sin of ‘mum-shaming’. Well, so be it. Because people who spend their lives generating content for social media have huge levels of influence and with that influence comes responsibility Millions of young people see Molly-Mae and Tommy’s posts as a blueprint for their own lives. So when a new mum sees her celebrated for exercising so soon they might conclude that they, too, should chuck their baby at the nearest responsible adult and get down to the gym themselves

“This is wrong: the NHS advises that women don’t exercise until their six-week check-up at the earliest, partly because the hormone relaxin (which loosens joints) is still in the body for months after birth, putting women at higher risk of injury.”

Molly-Mae Hague’s representative has been contacted for comment.

Read more: ‘Those poor children’: Molly-Mae’s divisive plastic baby crib sparks fury as fans compare it to ‘Hannibal Lecter’s jail cell’