More Molly-Mae baby chatter has entered the chat.

Conversation has erupted again after the influencer shared a first look at son Midas’ nursery and sparked a fierce row over his transparent crib.

The former Love Island star, 27, shares newborn Midas and three-year-old daughter Bambi with fiance Tommy Fury, also 27. The couple welcomed their second child earlier this month.

Since then, fans have followed every update closely. Molly-Mae has posted family snippets on Instagram, YouTube and her home account, Molly Maison.

Over the weekend, she gave followers a peek inside Midas’ nursery. She revealed that she had brought back some familiar pieces from Bambi’s room.

Molly wrote: “Midas’ nursery… We reused the cot and cloud lights from Bambi’s nursery because I loved them so much. It feels really special having them in his room at our new house too!”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s family timeline Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and have remained one of the show’s most high-profile couples. 2019: The pair meet on Love Island.

The pair meet on Love Island. 2023: They welcome their first child, daughter Bambi.

They welcome their first child, daughter Bambi. 2026: Molly-Mae gives birth to the couple’s second child, a baby boy, on June 3. The couple have shared parts of their family life publicly, but have kept some major milestones, including their son’s name, back until they are ready to announce them.

The Molly-Mae baby nursery detail everyone is talking about

The post quickly split opinion online. Most of the attention landed on the clear acrylic crib.

Long-time followers recognised it straight away. Molly-Mae used the same cot for Bambi, and it caused a similar stir back then too.

According to Metro, the transparent crib costs a whopping £8,000.

Some critics of the crib did not hold back. One X user wrote: “Why is the crib that Molly Mae has for her child the jail cell they kept Hannibal Lecter in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOLLY-MAISON (@mollymaison)

Another added: “All the hand prints and stains that will get on that, what a pain to clean lol.”

Others took aim at the nursery’s overall look. One wrote: “Bring colour back to nurseries!!!”

“What in the police holding cell is going on with that cot,” chimed in another.

Another said: “hideous, sterile… those poor children will never know colour…”

Why fans rushed to defend the Molly-Mae baby crib

Not everyone agreed with the backlash. Plenty of followers defended Molly-Mae’s choice and praised her for reusing the cot.

Some said the decision felt sentimental. Others argued that reusing expensive nursery furniture simply made sense.

Molly recently welcomed her second child (Credit: Molly-Mae Hague / Youtube)

One Instagram user wrote: “Thank you for showing that repurposing items is not just because of a lack of money but because it can be done purposefully and sentimentally.”

“Girl, it’s okay to reuse stuff lol you don’t have to explain yourself,” agreed another.

“The crib looks cool,” penned a third.

“It’s a £9k cot, it’s ok to reuse it,” said a fourth.

Another fan hit back at the criticism, saying: “Some super nasty comments on here which I’ll never understand. His room looks beautiful. Sending the biggest congrats mama.”

One more added: “Beautiful room. Love cot and cloud lights.”

A representative for Molly has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson’s special gift for Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb’s wedding revealed following cancer ordeal