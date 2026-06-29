Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper are back in the spotlight after Kaleb shared fresh details about his wedding to fiancée Taya Wilkinson.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 27, proposed on Christmas Day in 2022. He and Taya have been together for 10 years. They also share three children.

The MailOnline reported that Kaleb plans a private ceremony at a local venue. After that, the bigger celebration will head back to the farm.

Kaleb Cooper has opened up about his wedding plans (Credit: ITV)

Why Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper wedding talk turned boozy fast

Kaleb said Jeremy’s job is simple. He will provide an unlimited supply of Hawkstone beer, which was launched in 2021 by Jeremy and the Cotswold Brew Co.

Kaleb told MailOnline: “It’s just literally Hawkstone on tap. You can imagine the kegs and instead of filling up your glass, you can just sit underneath the keg if you want. That’s the feral farm wedding we’re gonna have.”

That quote sums up the tone Kaleb described. He said the party will feel big, relaxed and very farm-based.

Who is Kaleb Cooper on Clarkson’s Farm? Kaleb Cooper is a farming contractor from the Chipping Norton area who became widely known through Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm. He works at Diddly Squat Farm alongside Jeremy Clarkson.

He is known on screen for practical farming knowledge and a blunt, dry sense of humour.

His role on the programme includes advising on day-to-day farm work and helping manage seasonal jobs.

His on-screen exchanges with Clarkson became a recurring part of the series.

He also said Taya is leading the planning. Kaleb made clear the wedding matters deeply to both of them.

He said: “It’s both of our dreams to get married. But Taya is very much like ‘I want it in a certain way, I want my dress to be a certain way,’ which is good.

“I think everyone should have that in their life and go, right, if you’re going to get married, it’s a very special day for everybody, family included, so therefore you’ve got to have your own say of how you want it to go.”

What Kaleb said long before the big day

Kaleb announced the engagement on Instagram. He shared a selfie that showed off Taya’s ring.

At the time, he wrote: “She said yes!”

Kaleb added: “2022 has been an amazing year. This definitely tops it off. I honestly can’t wait for 2023 and all the following years after that.

“Taya you’re my best friend as well as the love of my life. Was a long wait for this (six and a half years).”

Clarkson’s Farm release timeline Series 1 introduced Jeremy Clarkson’s attempt to run Diddly Squat Farm with help from local farming contractor Kaleb Cooper. Series 2 continued the farm story and further established Kaleb as one of the programme’s central figures. Series 3 followed more challenges at the farm and kept the Clarkson-Cooper partnership at the centre of the show. Series 4 remained available on Prime Video at the time Kaleb’s Australia series was announced. Kaleb was also reported to return for Clarkson’s Farm series 5.

Taya replied: “I love you, can’t wait to marry you!”

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper’s partnership has become a huge part of Clarkson’s Farm since the Amazon Prime Video series launched in 2021. The show follows Jeremy Clarkson as he runs Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds.

Kaleb quickly became one of the breakout stars. He later stepped up to farm manager. He also built a popular on-screen double act with the former Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter.

More recently, Kaleb spoke about supporting Jeremy after the presenter shared his prostate cancer diagnosis in the latest episodes of Clarkson’s Farm.

He said: “He is good. The spirits are high, which is good.”

Kaleb added: “If anything like this happens to any of your friends and you just said to my best mate, you’ve gotta be supported through that whole journey.

“And that’s where I’ve been, I’ve been right by his side and his spirits are really good, so thank you.”

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