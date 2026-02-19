Actress Lisa Riley has shared a heartwarming tribute to her friend and former Strictly partner Robin Windsor on the second anniversary of his death.

In 2012, Lisa and Riley became dance partners on Strictly and the pair finished in fifth place.

Tragically, Robin died at age 44 on February 19, 2024. However, the cause of death was not revealed. Following the sad news, tributes flooded in from many of his co-stars, including Lisa.

Lisa and Robin were paired together on Strictly (Credit: Splashnew.com)

Lisa Riley tribute to Robin Windsor on second anniversary of death

In an Instagram post shared today (February 19), Lisa posted a photo of a large, glittery rainbow.

While the Emmerdale star, who currently plays the role of Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap opera, didn’t mention Robin directly in her caption, she noted it was the anniversary of his death.

“Love you, miss you, will never ever forget you, your legacy lives on, because we will make sure your sparkle still shines,” she wrote.

Lisa added: “It’s quieter for you over the rainbow #anniversary #today #twoyearsago #love #bestfriend.”

She noted that if anyone needed help, the mental health charity SANE is an “incredible charity who truly truly understands”.

‘Thinking of you and all the family’

The post was immediately met with a warm response, with many who shared their support and tributes.

“Miss that lovely smile of your Robin,” one user wrote.

“Love this, God speed Robin,” another person shared.

“Thinking of you and all the family,” a third remarked.

“Sending love and hugs,” a fourth said.

‘It still wasn’t enough’

This isn’t the first time Lisa has promoted the mental health charity SANE. Earlier this year, she shared an interview with them, discussing the importance of reaching out to someone if you’re struggling.

“Let people know that no matter how much you’re struggling, talking really helps,” she explained.

“Whether it is the helpline for SANE or whether it is your family member, your best friend.”

However, Lisa explained that she and Robin “would talk for hours”, stating that she was his “comfort blanket” and “shoulder to cry on”.

“And yet, it still wasn’t enough,” she continued.

Lisa admitted she feels it is her “duty” to continue to raise awareness with charities.

