Actress Lisa Riley opened up about her Strictly co-star Robin Windsor’s heartbreaking death in a new interview.

In 2012, Lisa and Riley formed a close bond as dance partners on Strictly. The pair finished in fifth place.

Tragically, Robin died at age 44 in February 2024. A cause of death was not revealed. However, tributes flooded in from many of his co-stars, including Lisa.

“My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel…….now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart……my very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE,” she wrote.

During Strictly, Lisa and Robin finished in fifth place (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Riley opens up about Robin Windsor’s death

In a new interview, Lisa sat down with mental health charity SANE to discuss the importance of reaching out to someone if you’re struggling.

“Let people know that no matter how much you’re struggling, talking really helps,” she explained.

“Whether it is the helpline for SANE or whether it is your family member, your best friend.”

However, Lisa explained that she and her Strictly co-star Robin “would talk for hours”, stating that she was his “comfort blanket” and “shoulder to cry on”.

“And yet, it still wasn’t enough,” she continued, adding that she feels it is her “duty” to continue to raise awareness with charities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANE Mental Health Charity (@charitysane)

‘Absolutely love you’

Following the interview, Lisa was supported by her followers.

“Couldn’t love you more,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely love you,” another person shared.

“Amazing interview!” a third remarked.

‘He always wanted to do the show’

Meanwhile, last year, Lisa signed up for I’m A Celebrity and revealed that Robin was “one of the main reasons” she wanted to do it.

“He always wanted to do the show, and he thought I was crazy to have said no after all these years,” she told The Sun.

“And Robin would be like ‘You’d be [bleep]ing hilarious. I can hear him now shouting at me, going, you would be [bleep]ing hilarious.”

Read more: Concerns for I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley over ‘swollen’ appearance: ‘I’m worried’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!