‘Really tough’: Strictly star Michelle Tsiakkas reveals brutal reason she was ‘sacked’ from show

Strictly Come Dancing pro Michelle Tsiakkas has claimed she was “sacked” from the show during a shock Zoom call – leaving her so devastated she sought therapy.

The dancer, 30, has now spoken out after reports she had quietly exited the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, saying the news came completely out of the blue.

Michelle Tsiakkas has claimed she was axed from Strictly during a Zoom call with the show’s exec producer (Credit: Splash News)

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Michelle Tsiakkas ‘sacked’ in emotional Zoom call

Michelle claimed she was told she wouldn’t be returning for the 2026 series during a 30-minute video call with a show executive.

“It felt like my world was falling apart, my dream was shattered. I gave my everything to the show for the four years. It was my whole life. I didn’t see it coming. I thought I had more time. I felt my story was unfinished. It felt out of the blue. It was very tough. I was heartbroken. I went through so many emotions. I gave my life to Strictly.”

She added the experience felt like “grief”, explaining there were “many stages to it, many emotions – sadness, confusion and frustration”.

Michelle joined the show in the same year as Carlos Gu, who has survived the cull (Credit: BBC)

‘I wasn’t given a reason’

Michelle also claimed she was left in the dark over why she was dropped.

“I wasn’t given a reason as to why I was being dropped, which made it harder to digest. I was just told they were going in a different direction and wanted new faces to freshen it up. I do wonder if they want to change so much because of the scandals in the past. Nothing was clear, so it made it harder for me. I had no idea they wanted to make these changes.”

She added she doesn’t believe she is being “punished” for her former celebrity partner Jamie Borthwick’s past controversy, saying: “I don’t think I am being punished for Jamie’s wrongdoing because that wouldn’t be right.”

Michelle danced with Brian McFadden on the 2025 Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Therapy and ‘really tough’ aftermath

Michelle also revealed she pulled out of the upcoming pro tour due to the emotional impact of the news, and has since sought professional support.

“I am a strong person mentally, but this situation really affected me. I thought I could deal with my emotions myself, but mental health is a huge thing. Strictly brings so much fame and exposure and then to lose it in a moment is really tough mentally.”

Michelle last appeared on the show during the 2025 Christmas special, where she was partnered with Brian McFadden.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Aljaz Skorjanec in ‘sad’ announcement about future of Strictly Come Dancing

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