Dancer Michelle Tsiakkas has pulled out of the Strictly The Professionals tour, just days after it was reported that she’d been ‘axed’ from the BBC dance show.

The Cypriot, 30, joined Strictly in 2022. However, she only had one celebrity partner on the main show in her four seasons there, before being dropped ahead of the 2026 series.

Michelle has been ‘axed’ from the pro dancer line-up (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Tsiakkas ‘axed’ from Strictly

Earlier this week, it was reported that Michelle was one of five pro dancers to be axed from the show.

Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova and Karen Hauer have all reportedly been dropped from the show, too.

The 2026 season of Strictly – which will feature new, as yet unannounced hosts – will see a major shake-up take place, according to The Sun.

“There are major changes taking place with dancers having meetings about their contracts over the next few weeks. Bosses want a fresh start and to bring in new faces after all the drama in recent years and create a new era,” a source claimed.

Michelle joined the show in 2022. In her first two seasons, Michelle was without a celebrity partner. In 2024, she danced with former EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick, finishing in seventh place. Last year, she again missed out on a partner.

She also danced with Brian McFadden in the 2025 Christmas special.

Michelle Tsiakkas quits the Strictly Professionals tour

Days after her reported axing, it has been confirmed that Michelle will not be taking part in the upcoming Strictly Professionals tour.

The tour, which kicks off on April 29 in Stockton-on-Tees, will see 11 pros, including Gorka and Luba, who have also been ‘axed’, perform at 21 venues across the UK over the course of a month.

The news was shared in an official statement posted on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Instagram account.

“Michelle Tsiakkas has decided not to take part in Strictly The Professionals 2026 Tour,” it read.

“We are naturally disappointed but respect her decision and wish her every success for the future. We look forward to starting the tour rehearsals early next month with Julian [Caillon], Vito [Coppola], Neil [Jones], Gorka, Lauren [Oakley], Jowita [Przystal], Luba, Alexis [Warr], Kai [Widdrington], and Nancy [Xu].”

Michelle danced with Jamie Borthwick in her only Strictly Come Dancing series with a celeb partner (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing fans send their love to Michelle

Fans of the star took to the comment section to show their support.

“Such a shame. Michelle is hugely popular, especially with younger members of the audience. Really disappointed in the BBC if this is true,” one fan commented.

“All the love, Michelle. We’ll miss you, friend [heart emoji]. Everyone else, see you soon!” another said.

“If the rumours are true, I don’t blame her, what terrible timing Strictly has, a lovely girl and an amazing dancer, but that’s your loss,” a third wrote.

“We all love you @michelle_tsiak. We all fully support you and feel so sorry for you!” another gushed.

“Your loss @bbcstrictly – @michelle_tsiak is incredible, and you are seriously making a mistake here,” a fifth added.

