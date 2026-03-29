Miranda Hart is being eyed as one of the three new Strictly presenters, it’s claimed, with the comic in ‘secret talks’ with the BBC.

Former Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman exited the show at the end of last year.

Now, with changes aplenty on the horizon for 2026, a new presenting name has entered the fray…

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Miranda Hart is a die-hard Strictly fan (Credit: Splash News)

BBC eyeing three new Strictly presenters

Rumour has it Strictly bosses want three presenters to replace Tess and Claudia – one male, one female and one comic up in the Clauditorium.

Rylan Clark, Emma Willis and Zoe ball are among the names in the frame for the main hosting roles. And Miranda Hart is now being linked to Claudia’s old job.

According to The Sun, she’s in secret talks with the Beeb over the role. One insider shared: “Miranda signing for Strictly would be a massive coup for the BBC. The feeling is that her style of comedy is very similar to Claudia’s sense of humour, making her a perfect replacement. She’s also one of very few people in the entertainment world who is widely known and recognised by just her first name.”

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped down from Strictly at the end of last year (Credit: BBC)

‘She’s been loyal to the BBC’

The source added: “Bosses talked about Miranda working with the main presenters but her job would be talking to the celebs, dancers and judges. They want someone who can bring a comedy element to the role.”

They concluded: “Miranda has been loyal to the BBC throughout her TV career.”

Not only that, but Miranda is a huge Strictly fan. When her pal Sarah Hadland took part in the show, Miranda supported her from the audience, on It Takes Two and on social media.

A BBC Spokesperson said: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

More changes ahead of the 2026 series of Strictly

The new presenting line-up isn’t the only change to the series, though. Four pro dancers have announced that they’re not returning. Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova and Michelle Tsiakkas have shared that they won’t be back for the 2026 series.

Earlier today (March 29), Michelle shared that she was given the axe during a brutal 30-minute Zoom call. She claimed that the reason she was given for her exit was producers wanted to take the show in a “different direction and wanted new faces to freshen it up”.

Read more: Miranda Hart ‘living one day at a time’ amid 30-year chronic health battle

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