Pete Wicks sparks fears for pet dog Peggy weeks after admitting he ‘nearly lost her’

Pete Wicks has shared another update on his pet dog, Peggy, weeks after heartbreakingly admitting she nearly died.

Animal lover Pete Wicks has spoken about his love for his own pet pooches on numerous occasions. And his love for his furry friends even led to him fronting his own TV show Pete Wicks: For Dog’s Sake, where fans dubbed him the next Paul O’Grady.

But a few weeks ago, Pete sparked concern over his dog Peggy as he admitted she nearly died. And today (August 5) he gave fans even more of an update.

Peggy had to go back to the vets (Credit: Instagram)

Does Pete Wicks have dogs?

Dog lover Pete Wicks has two dogs. Both are French Bulldogs called Eric and Peggy. It’s believed he adopted both of his pooches as rescues.

Over the years, Pete has spoken about his love for his dogs, and even shared that Peggy has one eye. Speaking to k9magazine about Peggy’s adoption, Pete revealed: “Peggy has an ulcerated eye that was left untreated. She lost her eye, so she has just got the one.

“When I saw her, I ended up falling in love with her so she was brought down to see me and meet Eric. The two of them fell in love and that was it.”

In an interview with Metro, Pete admitted he sees his dogs as “part of the family” and actually “prefers” the animal to people.

But it seems Peggy has faced some health challenges lately, with Pete admitting he “nearly” lost her. And today, they were back at the vets.

Peggy is still undergoing treatment for a mystery illness (Credit: Instagram)

What happened to Pete’s dog Peggy?

Pete has chosen not to go into detail about what Peggy is going through right now. But he has opened up on the “tough” time he had, when he believed she may die.

Today, he posted on his Instagram Stories to reveal that Peggy was headed “Back to the vets.” But after a few hours, he gave fans an update.

Posting another selfie with Peggy on his stories, he wrote: “Vet check up done. She’s recovering. Still a long way to go” with a black heart.

Pete first revealed that something was wrong with Peggy a few weeks ago. He took to his Instagram stories, sharing an image of himself and Peggy. He wrote: “So happy to get my Peggy back! It’s been a tough week. I nearly lost her and she’s been through the wars. But if ever there was a dog that never gives up, it’s Peggy. We have got months of treatment ahead but she’s got this.”

That night, Pete shared another image in black and white. It showed him chilling in his new London flat, with Peggy lying on the sofa. He captioned it: “A different kind of Friday night.”

Then on his Staying Relevant podcast with best pal Sam Thompson, Pete admitted he hadn’t been up to much because his “dog nearly died” and was preoccupied with that.

We hope Peggy is on the road of recovery!

