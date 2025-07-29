Pete Wicks reveals he has been ‘sad for a really long time’ in candid conversation with pal Sam Thompson

Pete Wicks has made a heartbreaking confession to best pal Sam Thompson, revealing he has been “sad” for quite some time.

In the recent years, Pete has been very open about his struggles with mental health. And during his time on Strictly he even revealed he was dealing with quite a lot of trolling.

But in a deep conversation with Sam on Pete’s own Man Made Podcast, the former TOWIE star admitted just how sad he has been recently. And revealed he’s been feeling this way for quite some time.

Pete Wicks is heading to the ‘lowest’ he has ever been (Credit: YouTube)

Pete Wicks’ ‘difficulty’ trying to ‘get out of his sadness’

On the latest episode of his Man Made Podcast, Pete had Sam on as a guest to end the first season. The pair talked about a range of topics, but focussed on mental health and their personal struggles.

While discussing what makes a real man, 36-year-old Pete opened up on how he struggles to appreciate his lifestyle because of his low mood.

He told Sam: “I’m sad at the minute. I have been for a really, really long time. Trying to get out of that is very very difficult. And I think there is a lot of people that feel that way, you know?

“I have said it similarly about you. From the outside we have got [bleep]ing great lives. We have great lives. And we are so, so blessed.”

Despite their lifestyles, Pete explained it’s the moments when he is alone that he struggles the most. And that’s what people don’t fully know about having lives in the industry.

He admitted: “But it’s when you kind of sit at home on your own that none of that really matters, because you’re not appreciating it. And it’s very hard to appreciate things when you aren’t happy within yourself.”

As for why Pete has been feeling like this, he admitted that he’s gone through “a massive change” in his life over the past few years.

Pete told Sam: “I’m probably getting to a point where I’m lower than I ever have been surprisingly, despite everything going better than it ever has been.”

Pete and Sam had a heart-to-heart (Credit: YouTube)

Sam ‘didn’t want to lose’ Pete after winning I’m A Celebrity

In 2023, Sam Thompson was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity…. And it was also the first opportunity for a lot of new fans to get to see Sam’s friendship with Pete.

The guys have been friends for seven years, after meeting on Celebs Go Dating. And while they have done everything together since then, it seems Pete was willing to let Sam go off on his own after the jungle success. Something Sam didn’t want.

Speaking about Pete’s low mood, Sam reminded him of the time they sat outside a hotel in Australia following his I’m A Celeb win. And Pete had told him: “Whatever you get out of this, whatever happens, don’t worry about me.”

Sam said: “On the surface level, it sounds lovely. And I know you meant every nice thing you said. But I was like ‘why would you say that to me? I don’t want to do that’. I didn’t want to lose you.”

Thankfully the duo have stayed together over the years, despite their numerous relationship splits. And they seem to be going from strength to strength as they recently confirmed they will be returning as hosts of the National Television Awards red carpet this year.

Read more: Pete Wicks reveals secret health condition as he admits he might need surgery

Do you feel sad about the admission Pete Wicks made? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!