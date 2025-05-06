Pete Wicks finally breaks silence on becoming the ‘new Paul O’Grady’

Pete Wicks has responded to people comparing him to the late Paul O’Grady.

The reality star, 36, recently fronted the TV show, For Dogs’ Sake. The U&W series followed Pete at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Basildon, Essex.

What’s more, last month, it was reported that Pete had bagged two more seasons of the show and a Christmas Special.

And now, Pete has broken his silence on becoming the “new Paul O’Grady”.

Pete’s For Dog’s Sake series has been renewed (Credit: ITV)

Pete Wicks on being the ‘new Paul O’Grady’

Funnyman Paul O’Grady, who died in March 2023 aged 67, was famous for his love of animals, including dogs.

He presented 11 series of For The Love Of Dogs on ITV before his passing.

This Morning star Alison Hammond subsequently took over the reins from Paul as host, but has been slammed by some unhappy viewers on social media.

And due to Pete Wicks’ own love for dogs, he has previously been compared to showbiz legend Paul.

Paul was known for his love of dogs (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t think anyone will be able to replace him’

In a recent interview, Pete admitted he doesn’t think he is the “new Paul O’Grady” as there is no one who can replace him.

He told OK: “I don’t feel like the new Paul O’Grady – he was an idol of mine and I don’t think anyone will be able to replace him. But this [For Dogs’ Sake] is a passion project for me.

“Being around animals is the only time I feel truly content. But it’s about the dogs, and the incredible work of the Dogs Trust. They say heroes don’t wear capes, and it’s true.”

For The Love Of Dogs fans want Pete Wicks to present

When For The Love Of Dogs returned to ITV with a new, 13th series earlier this year, detractors of Alison frequently brought Pete’s name up as their preferred alternative to present the programme.

“You need a different host ASAP. Take a look at Pete Wicks For Dogs’ Sake. He would’ve been perfect to take over from our darling Paul #FLOD,” one X user sniped.

Another suggested: “Surely someone like Pete Wicks would be a better host of For The Love Of Dogs.”

Read more: Pete Wicks reveals secret health condition as he admits he might need surgery

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.