Alison Hammond faces cruel backlash as For the Love of Dogs viewers switch off

A year after Alison Hammond stepped into the late Paul O’Grady’s shoes as the new host of For the Love of Dogs, backlash from devoted fans of the late TV legend is still pouring in – with many declaring the show “should’ve ended with Paul”

The latest episode aired on Tuesday, April 8.

The episode featured emotional stories of rescue animals looking for their forever homes. Among these was Woody, a dog who found a new purpose working with the Ministry of Defence as an explosive detection dog.

But rather than focus on the animals’ happy endings, many viewers unfairly took to social media to express their frustration with Alison’s hosting style and presence on the show.

The new series started this month (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs – complaints about Alison Hammond continue

“Should’ve buried #ForTheLoveOfDogs with the sad passing of Paul O’Grady,” said one viewer. “Seems creepy recasting it as though Paul just quit. Maybe they could’ve done something else dog-based.”

“Can’t watch till ITV comes to its senses and replaces Alison for someone who actually LIKES dogs,” another fumed.

“Again she is making the show all about her… Seven changes of outfits etc in one show!!! Ffs,” someone else added, clearly not realising the show is likely filmed over a number of different days.

“I’m happy for Woody,” said another. “But we’re not watching the programme any more because Hammond ruins it. #ForTheLoveOfDogs used to be our favourite show.”

ITV backs Alison

Others took issue with Alison’s past comments and personal history with dogs.

Many viewers still hold on to the fact that Alison has openly admitted she doesn’t own a dog, citing her demanding work schedule.

Some fans also referenced comments from charity director Claire-Louise Nixon. In a Facebook post, Claire claimed that during a 2019 interview, Alison appeared afraid of dogs and admitted she was there to “pay [her] mortgage”.

An ITV spokesperson denied these claims, but that hasn’t stopped the backlash. Neither has the fact that ITV are clearly happy with Alison’s work, otherwise she wouldn’t have been signed up for a second series.

Alison took over from Paul O’Grady after his passing in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Where is For the Love of Dogs filmed?

The most important thing about the show, surely, isn’t who fronts it, but the animals in need – something Alison and Paul both commented on in the past.

For the Love of Dogs is filmed at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, a world-renowned animal rescue centre in London.

The charity has helped rehome thousands of pets since it was founded in 1860 and serves as the heart and soul of the beloved ITV series.

‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it’

Meanwhile, Alison directly addressed the online criticism after replacing Paul.

“I was actually surprised with how much [trolling] I got for doing the show. I could understand in the sense that Paul [O’Grady] was so loved, but people were saying: ‘How can she do it when she doesn’t have a dog?'”

She continued: “It’s like saying: ‘How can you love children when you haven’t got kids?’ It’s such a flawed argument for me, and all I would say is if you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it.”

Paul O’Grady was known for his love of dogs (Credit: ITV)

‘Beautiful show’

Despite the criticism, not everyone is against Alison Hammond’s version of the show.

Some viewers have shown their support online, applauding her appearance and commitment to continuing the show’s mission.

“Looking amazing @AlisonHammond #fortheloveofdogs,” one fan posted.

“Just catching up with #FORTHELOVEOFDOGS @AlisonHammond What a beautiful show,” another gushed.

Still, with comparisons to the late Paul O’Grady continuing to dominate online conversation, it’s clear that for many, For the Love of Dogs will always belong to him.

Read more: James Jordan reveals why Alison Hammond really turned down Celebrity Big Brother 2025

So what do you think? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.