Actor Danny Dyer was captured singing an X-rated chant about his daughter Dani during West Ham’s football game against Leeds.

The former EastEnders star, 48, attended the match with his grandchild, Santiago, five. At the event, he proudly belted out an infamous tune regarding his daughter Dani, 29, and her footballer husband, Jarrod Bowen, 29.

The pair tied the knot last May in a lavish wedding. In 2023, they welcomed their twin daughters — Summer and Star, two.

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Danny Dyer was captured singing an X-rated chant about his daughter Dani during West Ham’s football game against Leeds (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny Dyer sings X-rated chant about daughter Dani at West Ham game

At the game, Danny joined in with the rest of the stadium by singing: “Bowen’s on fire, and he’s [bleep]ing Dani Dyer,” while cradling his grandson.

Previously, sources at The Sun revealed how the chant made Dani feel embarrassed.

“Dani is really embarrassed about the whole thing. Her dad Danny is of course a huge West Ham fan so she hates the idea that he has to hear about her when he watches the games,” they said.

“She understands Jarrod will get a bit of ribbing, but it’s too much when they are singing about her sex life.”

The clip has since started to do the rounds online, and many are not impressed by Danny’s behaviour.

Danny Dyer proudly singing that Bowen is shagging his daughter. What a geezer pic.twitter.com/I8Utsi0Qrm — dave (@UTFR93) April 5, 2026

‘This is beyond degenerate’

“Weird how is singing about someone [bleep]ing his daughter,” one user wrote on X.

“Tragic,” another person shared.

“Cringe,” a third remarked.

“What a [bleep],” a fourth said.

“[Bleep] me this is beyond degenerate. Have some [bleep]ing shame. No shame in English culture anymore. None,” a fifth expressed.

“What a disgusting person talking about his own daughter like this,” a sixth insisted.

In other clips captured by footie fans, Dani can also be seen at the game with her dad.

Read more: Dani Dyer reveals heartbreaking miscarriage with ex Sammy Kimmence

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