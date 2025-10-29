Dani Dyer has revealed she had a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her son, Santi, when dating ex Sammy Kimmence.

The former Love Island winner, 29, found fame on the ITV dating show in 2018 after winning the show with then-boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Dani opened up about her miscarriage (Credit: YouTube)

Dani Dyer reveals miscarriage with ex Sammy Kimmence

Before appearing on Love Island, Dani had dated Sammy Kimmence, with whom she had a son, Santiago, four, in 2021. That same year, Dani and Sammy split after he was sent to jail for a £34k scam.

Dani has since settled down and married footballer Jarrod Bowen. In May 2023, the pair started a family of their own, welcoming twin daughters Summer and Star, two.

During an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Dani opened up about her heartbreaking loss when she was with Sammy.

“Just before Santi, I got pregnant, and then that didn’t work out. Because it didn’t work out, I wanted a baby, so I wasn’t careful,” she said.

“I was like: ‘I’m having a baby,’ and my mum and dad were fuming at the time. So I was nervous to tell my mum, and they were happy with me for the baby, because they knew what I went through.”

Dani, who was forced to quit Strictly this year, explained she had a miscarriage “very early” in her pregnancy. However, when she got pregnant again, she “had so many scans” and was at the hospital “all the time”.

Dani has a son with ex Sammy and twin daughters with husband Jack (Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t regret anything’

While discussing Santi’s father, Dani said Sammy was “the one [boyfriend] that was just hell”. She claimed he was a “massive player” and “never wanted to settle down with me”, stating: “I shouldn’t have gone back there.”

She continued: “I don’t regret anything… having Santi changed me as a person, so I’m so glad I had my Sant. I think I had to go through a tricky relationship to get my little boy and to change me as a person, to get to where I am now.”

Despite their differences, Dani said they are “very civil” and “will always be” for their son.

