‘Issues have already started creeping in’: The ‘honeymoon is definitely over’ for Venezuela Fury and Noah Price

Venezuela Fury has been the name on everyone’s lips lately, following her whirlwind marriage to Noah Price.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris tied the knot with Noah, 19, last month. Venezuela had only been dating the aspiring amateur boxer for around a year.

Since then, tongues have been wagging. Claims have emerged that not everything is plain sailing for the couple, especially since moving in together.

The honeymoon phase is definitely over according to sources… (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price are already facing ‘issues’

Venezuela and Noah have just settled down in a swanky new luxury chalet and have been sharing glimpses into married life ever since.

Some of which have been raising eyebrows. Fans of the eldest Fury daughter flocked to social media to slam Noah’s recent antics after he was heard chatting over Venezuela whilst she attempted to film for TikTok.

“He don’t half nonstop talking does he,” said one disgruntled viewer. Another complained: “Exactly, he’s rude. He keeps interrupting. Where are his manners?”

The duo have allegedly already faced some challenges since returning from their sunny £30k honeymoon in Marbella, Spain.

Reportedly the honeymoon phase is truly over for Venezuela Fury and Noah Price.

Insiders are already claiming that they know what is going on behind closed doors. And apparently the couple are going through teething issues.

‘Jarring domestic issues’ mean honeymoon phase is truly over for Venezuela Fury and Noah

“They both expected their honeymoon to be a time of total, uninterrupted romance. So it’s been a bit jarring that little domestic issues have already started creeping in so early on. The honeymoon is supposed to be the one time in your life when you’re completely wrapped up in that blissful, most-in-love phase. Moving straight from her family’s massive mansion into their own space has been a bit of a reality check. It’s been a harder adjustment than Venezuela ever imagined. The honeymoon period is definitely over.”

“Not only are they having to adjust to each other’s little habits, the reality of living in a caravan has hit Venezuela hard,” the source went on to claim to Closer.

The duo wed last month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury ‘mortified’ over Noah’s money comments

Apparently, Venezuela has also been left unimpressed by Noah’s comments about their finances.

The source alleged: “She was mortified when Noah jokingly asked followers for money during a recent TikTok livestream, poking fun at the cost of their lavish honeymoon. It sparked a huge row about how they portray their finances on social media.Noah understands what a major lifestyle transition it’s been for Venezuela and admitted he hasn’t been as supportive as he should be. But he’s vowed to do whatever it takes to help ease her into their new life together and prove that he will be the most doting husband he can.”

Despite the claims, Venezuela has appeared to be in good spirits on social media and has been seen laughing and joking with her new husband, showing off her luxury shopping sprees or posing in her glamorous new static caravan abode.

Venezuela Fury’s management have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘concerns’ about ‘feud’ with Fury family as Venezuela’s new career ‘revealed’

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