‘Load of rubbish!’ Katie Price and husband Lee Andrews issue furious clap back at ex’s bombshell claims

Katie Price and her new hubby Lee Andrews have hit back at his ex-girlfriend’s recent explosive claims.

The Pricey, 47, tied-the-knot with businessman Lee Andrews in Janaury in Dubai, having only met him for the first time the week before.

However, after their wedding, one of Lee’s exes Alana Percival didn’t hold back as she aired her thoughts on Lee, claiming he “lies about everything” and conned his own father.

And now, Katie – who appears to have confirmed she’s pregnant – and Lee have both issued a furious clap back, declaring “there’s no truth in it”.

She got married earlier this year (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s new husband Lee’s ex makes bombshell claims

The news of Katie and Lee’s wedding no doubt shocked plenty of people, considering they only met a week prior.

One of his reported exes Alana has not been shy to air her thoughts on Lee’s new romance with Katie. After she warned the reality star about Lee, Katie fired back slamming the “absolute BS” being said by “bitter people and snakes”.

As The Sun reports, Alana then issued her own clap back and made bombshell claims via an Instagram Story post.

Alongside a photo of Lee she wrote: “Also jealous and bitter? Hahaha I can tell you this is not me at all, Lee is dead to me. I am concerned because of his patterns and behaviour with women. I was just like Katie, ignored everyone, I wish I listened.

“Get your facts right. Please tell me what there is to be jealous and bitter about a vile vermin of a human.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alana (@larnaapercival)

‘He has no remorse at all for anyone’

She went on to claim he “lies about everything that comes out of his mouth”. Alana added: “Cars, house, who he lends money to, pretends to work with royals and every other ambassador in the world.. promises with no delivery, always an excuse.”

She also alleged that Lee tried to con his own father – something he strongly denied.

Alana continued: “[Bleep]ed his own father over many of times, got him a travel ban too! He has no remorse at all for anyone… the list could go on!!!”

But now, both Katie and Lee have shut down Alana’s claims, insisting “there is no truth to it”.

Speaking to the publication, Lee said: “We’ve just had a snap with my dad and he says it’s a load of rubbish. There’s no truth in it. I don’t even know who this Alana is to be fair. I just want this fake news gone. It’s absolute [bleep] in all fairness.”

Katie then added: “It’s [bleep]. Obviously I’ve asked questions and his dad’s like ‘what?’ Loves his son and his son loves him.”

She told fans she is ‘having Lee’s child’ (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

Katie reveals she’s ‘pregnant’

It comes after Katie appeared to confirm she’s pregnant, telling fans she’s ‘having Lee Andrews’ child’.

The former glamour model made the shock revelation while having a rant online at Lee’s ex fiancée, Alana Percival. Katie has warned Alana that she will “never have Lee again” before telling her they’re having a baby together.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, she fumed: “Alana I know rejection doesn’t feel nice and I’m married to Lee Andrews the man you want and will never have again. Your constant lies and put downs is clearly showing how bitter you are, go live your life little girl.

“I know the truth and you’re now embarrassing yourself, go and have the little respect for yourself that’s left. I know all about you and who you are. At least I’m the real woman he has found and deserves, but please just enjoy watching us build our empire as I’m having his child.”

Read more: Katie Price’s ‘cheap’ new project slammed by fans: ‘Looks terrible’



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know