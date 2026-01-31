Katie Price’s ex-husband, Alex Reid, has broken his silence after her new husband, Lee Andrews, challenged him to a fight, following a dig from the former cagefighter.

Alex and Katie tied the knot in 2010. However, they divorced in 2011 after less than a year of marriage.

Katie recently announced her marriage to Lee, 41, in Dubai following a whirlwind romance earlier this month.

Alex and Katie were married for 11 months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price’s new husband hits back as ex Alex Reid makes a dig at her fourth marriage

Earlier this week, Katie’s ex, Alex, took a pop at her and her fourth marriage in a chat with The Sun.

“It’s irresponsible on your family and the children to marry someone you don’t know,” he said.

“I genuinely wish the man good luck marrying her.”

Now, her new husband, Lee, whom she married after just a few days of knowing him, has challenged Alex to an MMA fight.

Lee challenges Alex to a fight

Alex was a professional MMA fighter between 2000 and 2011, winning 10 of his 22 fights.

Lee told The Sun that he wanted to fight Alex “anytime, anywhere” in Britain, Dubai, or Abu Dhabi.

He admitted that he’d only spoken to Katie about the fight “only briefly”, but insisted, “We do support each other”.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment. Alex’s representatives declined to comment.

Katie and Lee tied the knot last week (Credit: Instagram)

Alex breaks his silence

After Lee challenged Alex, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner broke his silence with a statement.

Taking to his Instagram page today (January 31), he wrote: “I’ve seen the noise about a possible MMA fight involving me. In the past, I fought anyone, anywhere, at any time. That’s the truth.”

Alex continued: “But experience teaches you that bravado isn’t wisdom and combat sports come with real, lifelong consequences. Public attention can be intoxicating. Being pulled into the spotlight, especially through association with high-profile figures, can push people to escalate or chase relevance without understanding the cost.

“Sometimes the most responsible thing is restraint and protecting others from their own inexperience. I’m a professional. I don’t fight on impulse. Any bout would only even happen if it was based on a viable business model. Risk must match reward.”

He insisted that if he “ever had to step forward, I wouldn’t hesitate”. Alex declared that he fights “with heart” and “always have”.

However, he said that “maturity means thinking beyond ego now”.

Alex concluded: “I won’t be drawn into theatrics. Experience speaks quietly.”

Katie Price’s new husband makes UK visit U-turn

Last week saw the couple tie the knot in Dubai before Katie flew home to the UK to see her children.

Lee later explained to his followers that he was “wrapping a couple of things up” in Dubai and would then be flying out to the UK to join Katie.

“She had to get back for her children because she’s a good mother and she’s lovely like that. But we are so happy,” he said.

“Our publicists are going to be releasing things and there will be an exclusive I’m sure. I’ll leave that to Katie. But I am in Dubai, and she is in England, and I will be with her tomorrow, and you’ll see us reunite.”

However, he has since made a major U-turn. According to Lee, Katie is now flying out to Dubai to see him, rather than him coming to the UK.

He revealed the news while riding around on a buggy in Dubai.

“Waiting for Katie,” he captioned the post. He also said that he would be meeting Katie “at the airport” when she lands. However, he has since deleted the post.

