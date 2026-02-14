Katie Price’s ‘cheap’ new project slammed by fans: ‘Looks terrible’

Katie Price’s latest project has been brutally slammed by fans on Instagram, with many branding it “cheap” and “terrible”.

The model, 47, shared news of her new project on Instagram yesterday (Friday, February 13), but it didn’t receive the reception she was perhaps hoping for…

Katie has a new film coming out (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price shares acting role on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram yesterday, Katie shared the trailer for her movie debut – Jackie the Stripper.

A synopsis for the movie reads: “Set in London’s Whitechapel district in 1888, Jackie/Lottie finds herself plagued by the infamous Jack The Ripper, who is head of a secret organization known only as The Court. Only one man, John Grey, stands up to the Ripper, vowing to fight against the tyranny, carnage, and male oppression that is left in The Court’s wake.

“Cut to modern day, and a group of kick-ass female assassins, led by their leader Jackie, plan a series of hits that will leave The Court dead in their tracks.”

The cast is full of stars, with Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt, EastEnders’ Patsy Kensit, and TOWIE’s Chloe Meadows all featuring.

In the trailer, which you can see here, viewers get glimpses at some of the assassins at work, with romance, action, and tears also being shown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie’s new project slammed by fans on Instagram

Katie is glimpsed in the trailer. The star plays the role of Lisa. She’s seen reassuring one of the strippers that they’re stronger than they think they are.

However, the trailer has been panned by Katie’s followers, who have branded it “terrible”. They’ve also taken umbrage with how low-quality the film looks.

“The quality of that trailer is shocking,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Looks about right [laughing emoji] Cheaply made film with the Cheap Katie in it [laughing emoji] How embarrassing,” another cruel troll added.

“What in the GCSE media studies is this!!” a third asked.

“It looks terrible, and I’m here for it,” another said.

“Good god, what a [bleep] film,” a fifth wrote. “Well, that looks beyond crap!” another said.

However, there was some positivity. The director of the movie, Michael Hall, was full of praise for Katie and her performance.

Taking to the comment section, he wrote: “@katieprice was brilliant to work with and gives a great performance. Bring on Jackie 2!”

Lee and Katie are in Dubai currently (Credit: Instagram)

Katie pregnant?

Katie’s latest project comes after her new husband, Lee Andrews, dropped a major hint that she’s pregnant!

Lee, who is currently honeymooning with Katie in Dubai, posted a black-and-white drawing of a man kissing a pregnant woman’s stomach on Instagram under a night sky online.

“Good things come to those who have waited,” he captioned the story. Lee also shared an emoji of a pregnant, dark-haired woman alongside it.

Katie did not reshare the pregnancy post. However, she tagged him in a different story that read: “You are the best unplanned thing to happen in my life.”

Read more: Katie Price cruelly trolled over appearance as she shows off ‘ridiculous’ cleavage: ‘This is so sad’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.