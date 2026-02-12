Katie Price cruelly trolled over appearance as she shows off ‘ridiculous’ cleavage: ‘This is so sad’

Katie Price has been cruelly trolled over her appearance, as she shows off her cleavage which has been deemed “ridiculous”.

Earlier this week, Katie Price reunited with her new-husband, Lee Andrews, two weeks after their shock wedding in Dubai. But now that the former glamour model is there, reports are suggesting that’s where she is planning on putting down roots.

However, Katie took to Instagram late last night, posting a new selfie for her followers. But, many actually found the photo concerning.

Lee and Katie tied the knot last month (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price trolled over appearance

Posting a selfie on Instagram, the 47 year old posed for her fans in bed, before winding down for the night.

Alongside the photo, Katie wrote: “Bedtime selfie.” In the pic, she pouted her lips as she showed off her cleavage in a tiny grey crop top.

However, many fans weren’t actually pleased with the photo, and wondered why Katie actually felt the need to post it. So, unfortunately, the comment section was filled with people trolling the star over her appearance, after her many cosmetic surgeries.

One commented: “It’s so sad what you have done to yourself. You were so beautiful when you were younger. Why destroy it?”

Another added: “This is a very sad picture.”

A third begged: “Please, Katie. Take those implants out. They look so ridiculous. You looked so much better with smaller implants.’

“This is destructive,” one troll commented, while another wrote: “This is absolutely disgraceful.”

However, some other fans were quick to defend Katie, calling out the trolls for their “nasty” words.

One fan defended: “Why are people actually coming here to put nasty comments. It’s very sad you don’t have better things to do with your time.”

Another penned: “If you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all!”

“So stunning, Katie!” a fan commented.

Katie Price has shown off her ‘bubble butt’ bum fillers ahead of her honeymoon (Credit: Instagram/ @katieprice)

Katie’s latest bum fillers

The backlash on her selfie comes just a week after Katie showed off her new “bubble butt” in preparation for the honeymoon.

She posted before and after images of her bottom, while wearing a bright orange thong.

In the images, white plasters could be seen on the other side of her bum cheek, from where she had the filler injected.

Katie Price told her followers: “Oh my God. I am so happy. I’ve now got my beach bum ready body.

“My bum looks amazing. I love it. I have had some more filler in it. It looks like a bubble but. I’m ready for my holiday!”

Katie Price and Peter Andre release shock joint statement Katie Price and Peter Andre shared a shock joint statement in February, “closing the door” on their past for the sake of their children. The former couple married in 2005, after meeting on I’m A Celebrity the previous year. They went on to have two children – Junior, 19, and Princess, 17. However, the pair have been in a long-term feud ever since their split. And now, shockingly they have released a statement addressing their new “mutual agreement”. Katie Price and Peter Andre statement in full The statement was shared to Instagram on February 6. It said: “Katie Price and Peter have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. “We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children. We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability. We want to stand united for our children.” The shock statement concluded: “We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.” Katie’s statement tagged Peter at the end, while Peter’s tagged Katie Price. Katie and Peter’s feud The couple have reportedly been feuding ever since their split. However, things came to blows last year when Katie was reportedly ‘snubbed’ from daughter Princess’ reality show, The Princess Diaries. Peter then broke his silence, after 16 years, revealing that, since 2018, Junior and Princess have lived under his care by court order. Katie Price then hit back, revealing that things were in the hands of her lawyers. But it looks like a truce has been called and the pair have worked everything out.

Read more: Harvey heartbreak as Katie Price ‘leaves him in the UK to move to Dubai’: ‘The only way her marriage will work’

What do you think about Katie Price getting married? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!