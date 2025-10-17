Emmerdale spoilers: Dylan and April defy Ray after harrowing episode – but it only makes things worse

After a harrowing episode that left viewers shaken, the Emmerdale storyline involving Dylan and April takes another turn next week. Despite everything they’ve endured, Dylan chooses to stand up to Ray and the consequences could be dire.

Trapped and with seemingly no way out, how can April and Dylan ever get away Celia, Ray and the criminal underworld they’re embroiled in? And has Dylan made the ultimate mistake in telling Ray ‘no’?

April felt uncomfortable with Tim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale hit hard tonight

Having refused a risky drug drop in Liverpool, April was desperate to get back in Ray’s good books tonight — but her latest job took an even darker turn. She agreed to deliver cocaine to a hotel, with Ray driving her there and making it very clear that the man she was meeting was “important” and that she was to be very nice to him.

Clearly on edge, April sensed something was seriously off, even if she didn’t yet understand exactly what Ray was expecting. Sadly, viewers knew all too well what kind of danger she was walking into.

When she arrived, Tim wasted no time making her uncomfortable. His sleazy demeanour set the tone immediately — chatting her up, pushing vodka and drugs on her, and insisting she “relax”. April’s fear was palpable as she realised the horrifying reality of what she’d been sent there to do.

Thinking fast, April managed to keep her wits about her. She tricked Tim into lining up cocaine, then seized her moment to make a run for it — escaping the hotel shaken but safe.

Back in the village, an emotional April broke down in tears, only to be found by Celia, who appeared gentle and sympathetic at first. She comforted April, promising to smooth things over with Ray and Tim — but her kindness soon turned chilling.

Celia coldly told April that now she understood “what’s expected of her,” she’d do it properly next time — like a good little girl. The moment left April terrified, forbidden from confiding in Dylan and more alone than ever.

Dylan chooses Marlon and Paddy over Ray and it doesn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Dylan defies Ray next week in Emmerdale

Next week’s spoilers reveal things once again get darker for the teens. Marlon is desperate to make amends with April, but she rejects him, wanting to keep him safe from Celia’s threats.

So Marlon tries a different tack: get closer to Dylan instead. Hoping Dylan will give him info on his daughter, Marlon offers him a shift in the Woolpack kitchen. Dylan assures Marlon April is fine, but even he doesn’t know the extent of what she’s being forced into…

Meanwhile, Paddy gifts Dylan a rally driving experience as a well done for passing his driving test. He is thrilled, but Ray reminds him work clashes.

Determined to keep Dylan under his control, Ray tells him to steal the Depot driving schedules. Dylan snoops in Caleb’s office and is busted by Jai. But he does manage to get his hands on what Ray has asked for.

Impressed, Ray gives him another job for tomorrow. But Dylan turns it down as he’s going driving with Paddy. Ray reminds him his debt is stacking up and he needs to work to pay it off.

Saying no to Ray is a risky move. Dylan is totally trapped as it’s clear Ray means business. Will he and April ever find a way out of this mess?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

