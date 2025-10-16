Harrowing Dawn and April scenes in tomorrow night’s Emmerdale prove this is not over for April and Dylan

Emmerdale is set to air a special episode on Friday night that has been described as “powerful” and “unmissable”. It will feature the parallels between April Windsor’s story and that of Dawn Fletcher. But although Dawn has got away from her nightmare, April’s is only just beginning…

As scenes in tonight’s episode (Thursday October 16) saw, April and Dylan believe they are almost free from Ray and Celia. In truth they are nowhere near. Celia made it clear to Ray the two teens will never pay their debt off.

So with April being sent on a very dangerous job, will she be forced to take a path she never wanted to? And can anyone save her?

April couldn’t go through with stealing from Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s Emmerdale

Ray sent Dylan on a job to Hull on Thursday (October 16). But it turned out Dylan hasn’t actually got a driving gig at Caleb Miligan International as it’s too expensive to insure him. Instead, Billy was driving and Dylan was the driver’s mate.

It made it very tricky to pull off Ray’s risky deal, but Dylan managed it without Billy knowing. Ray promised Dylan more better paying jobs. Dylan started to see a future where his debt was paid off and he was free.

Meanwhile, April refused a job in Liverpool. But Ray reminded her she has a lot of work to do to pay him back. She tried to steal some of Rhona’s jewellery to get some quick cash, but Rhona came home. Rhona was so nice to her and understanding and kind, April couldn’t go through with it, so April told Ray she’d do his job.

But it was too late for Liverpool, so Ray offered her something else. She is to drop something off for a very important client in Hotten tomorrow.

Dawn needs Joe to understand her (Credit: ITV)

Special Emmerdale episode focusing on April and Dawn to air on Friday

Emmerdale is lining up a “powerful and unmissable” special episode for Friday, October 17, focusing on April as well as Dawn Fletcher as their lives collide in a harrowing storyline.

April’s situation takes a dark turn. Under mounting pressure, she’s ordered to deliver cocaine to a man named Tim in a hotel room – with Ray warning her that Tim is an ‘important client’ she mustn’t disappoint.

However, once inside, April finds herself trapped as Tim plies her with vodka and drugs, making his intentions disturbingly clear. As panic sets in, April desperately searches for a way to escape – but will she make it out in time?

Elsewhere, Dawn opens up to Joe about her own traumatic past after sensing he’s struggling to understand her. Her confession draws chilling parallels to what April is facing. She recounts the dark experiences that shaped her and fuelled her fierce need to protect Clemmie at all costs.

April is in an awful situation tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

Can April save herself?

As the episode unfolds, both women are forced to confront the shadows of their past and present. But while Dawn is determined to keep her daughter safe, can April manage to save herself before it’s too late?

Olivia Bromley, who plays Dawn, has said: “This episode is really important because Dawn didn’t have a stable family or homelife, which she explains to Joe in this episode, and you can really see how she got herself into such a difficult situation for so many years.

“But what’s interesting with April is, she has such a wonderful family, and the world really is her oyster – she’s got a stable loving home, she’s at school and yet she’s still managed to go down this path.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.