Emmerdale follow-up: Ray continues to manipulate Dylan but April’s about to face her scariest situation yet

Emmerdale fans have spent the last while hoping Dylan and April would get out of Ray’s clutches. Ray Walters has been terrifyingly manipulating Dylan Penders and April Windsor into dealing drugs for him. And now that Dylan has passed his driving test, he wants to use the depot.

Ray kept telling the teens that he had a big boss. But Emmerdale fans weren’t so sure he was telling the truth. So they were quite shocked when it was revealed that Celia is actually the brains behind the whole drug scheme.

Celia found Ray on the streets when he was younger, and raised him. So, as he looks to her as a mother, he would be willing to do whatever she wanted. And later this week, things are set to get even darker for April and Dylan.

It’s been a scary time for Dylan and April (Credit: ITV)

Ray wants Dylan to drive the depot trucks

Earlier in the week, Ray overheard Paddy congratulating Dylan on passing his driving test so quickly. And later took the opportunity to show his own support – while reminding him about his debt.

In tonight’s episode (October 15), Ray took Dylan out for some food at The Hide. And he reminded Dylan that he now can use his driving skills to pay off more of the debt.

Ray explained that now he can drive, he can get Jai to let him drive the depot trucks. And by doing that, he can get around quicker and more efficiently with the drugs on board.

However, Dylan wasn’t really up for that and reminded Ray he didn’t want to lose his job. But after some manipulation from Ray, Dylan gave in and agreed to ask about the shifts.

Unfortunately for him and April, Emmerdale spoilers show things take a very dark turn towards the end of this week.

Things go from bad to worse for April (Credit: ITV)

April gets locked in a hotel room with a client

In huge Emmerdale spoilers Dylan successfully manages to get access to the vans. Pleased his plan is working, Ray gives him some drugs to deliver.

However, Jai tells Dylan he won’t be the one actually driving but that Billy will be. Instead, Dylan will be observing. And the plan is suddenly thrown into chaos.

Dylan has no clue how he can still do the drop-off. But he also knows he can’t let Ray down as it will just make matters worse. So, will he manage to succeed?

While Dylan’s facing his own issues, April is in a terrifying situation. After she backs out of doing a job in Liverpool for Ray, he finds her one closer to home.

After dropping her off at a hotel, Ray hands her a bag of cocaine to satisfy his ‘valuable’ client Tim. And he also encourages April to have a drink with him.

April manages to give Tim the coke, but when he offers her a drink of vodka, things are clearly going in a scary direction. The situation escalate and poor April finds herself locked in a hotel room with Tim.

It becomes quickly clear that he’s after more than just a drink. Is April going to get out of this?

What else happened in Emmerdale tonight? Zak Dingle was remembered very fondly by two of his kids in Emmerdale tonight, as it was the anniversary of his death. But unfortunately for Belle and Sam, Cain was too drunk and in self destruct mode to bother going. Elsewhere, Robert continued to ignore calls from Kev while he and Aaron agreed to remember Liv on her anniversary. So what happened in Emmerdale tonight? Read on for our full recap. Robert continued to lie to Aaron in Emmerdale tonight Robert spent the night with Aaron at the flat, ignoring calls from Kev. But when he spotted Liv’s old teddy, Aaron told him it’s her anniversary tomorrow. Wanting the opportunity to say a proper goodbye, Robert tells Aaron they should do something to honour her. But when he got home in Emmerdale tonight, he realised Kev wants him to visit him tomorrow. What will he find out? Cain returned home in Emmerdale tonight Following the reveal that he had been arrested, Cain was back at the farm, avoiding Moira’s questions. But before long, he admitted that his trip was a waste of time and even John’s old army friend didn’t know where he was. He revealed he went to the first pub he saw, and then decided to take a ferry home. But drunk and loud, Cain was mouthing off to police and found himself arrested. Moira yelled at him, reminding him he has other kids who need him. But he seemed intent on just getting drunk. But was in self-destruct mode While he was supposed to meet Belle and Sam at Zak’s grave in Emmerdale tonight, he didn’t show up. And Liam tried to give him some words of wisdom. But unfortunately nothing seemed to work. After yelling at Aaron for spending time with Robert, Cain headed home. Kyle was excited to see him, but Cain didn’t want to speak to anyone and pushed him away, yelling at him. And even breaking his trophy. Will anyone be able to get through to Cain? Joe made a suggestion to Dawn in Emmerdale tonight While out for a walk in the village in Emmerdale tonight, Jai bumped into Dawn and Joe, showing them the boys group chat. They were shocked to discover that the lads were now sending polls about whether or not Clemmie is ‘thirsty’. Clemmie learns what has been happening and refuses to ever go back to school. As a result, Joe suggests to Dawn they send her to private school and that he would happily cover the costs. Laurel confessed the truth to Nicola Through the entire Carl and Clemmie situation, Laurel has tried to be there for Nicola. But she left her best friend shocked tonight when in Emmerdale tonight she admitted she was the one who reported the image to the school. She remained adamant that she didn’t know it was Carl who sent it, and that she would have acted differently had she known. But Nicola was intent on moving her and her family out.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am on ITVX and YouTube.

